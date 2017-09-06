Randy Masters Presents "Manhattan Comedy Magic"

Contact

-- Comedy magician Randy Masters, "The Salvador Dali of Magic," brings his monthly unhinged magic show back to Broadway Comedy Club, on Saturday, September 9 (12:30 pm).Randy combines comedy magic, mind reading, and audience-involvement into a high-energy show that is appropriate for ages 6 to 106. The hour-long show includes illusions with borrowed rings and bills, billiard balls, ears and eyeballs, hot sauce, dice, escapology, cards, rope, and more. There will be magic for the kids, and sleight of hand and mind reading (some call it mentalism) for the adults.Broadway Comedy Club is conveniently located on 318 W. 53rd Street in the theater district.Date of show: September 9, 2017.Time: Doors open at 12:30 pm. There will be close-up/strolling magic at your table, followed by an hour stand-up comedy magic show from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.***Please note: there is a two-item food and/or beverage minimum requirement in the Comedy Club.Tickets are $15.00 and will be available at the door, as well as Ticketweb and Eventbrite.About Randy Masters:Randy was recently the magic consultant for the TV show "Elementary"on CBS television. As an actor, Randy was cast as the "Party Magician" for the HBO pilot "40," produced by Doug Ellin ("Entourage"). He also played "Clown Uncle Matt" in the movie, "Judy Moody and The Not Bummer Summer." He served as the magic tech advisor for the movie "While We're Young," starring Ben Stiller, and the TV show, "Parenthood."His one-man show, "Comedy Magic Cabaret," was previously presented off-Broadway at the Roy Arias Theater.