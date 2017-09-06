News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Randy Masters Presents "Manhattan Comedy Magic"
Randy combines comedy magic, mind reading, and audience-involvement into a high-energy show that is appropriate for ages 6 to 106. The hour-long show includes illusions with borrowed rings and bills, billiard balls, ears and eyeballs, hot sauce, dice, escapology, cards, rope, and more. There will be magic for the kids, and sleight of hand and mind reading (some call it mentalism) for the adults.
Broadway Comedy Club is conveniently located on 318 W. 53rd Street in the theater district.
Date of show: September 9, 2017.
Time: Doors open at 12:30 pm. There will be close-up/strolling magic at your table, followed by an hour stand-up comedy magic show from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.
***Please note: there is a two-item food and/or beverage minimum requirement in the Comedy Club.
Tickets are $15.00 and will be available at the door, as well as Ticketweb and Eventbrite.
https://www.eventbrite.com/
About Randy Masters:
Randy was recently the magic consultant for the TV show "Elementary"
Contact
Randy Masters
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 06, 2017