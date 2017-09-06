News By Tag
Utah film premiere getting national attention as part of 'National Arts in Education Week'
The feature film, produced in conjunction with Salt Lake City based production company, Parking Garage Pictures, and Utah Valley University's Theater & Media departments;
"We're so excited to show friends, family, and the rest of the community this incredible achievement,"
A pair of star-crossed Lovers take their lives in this reimagined adaptation of one of William Shakespeare's most beloved works. Early reviews have praised the film for its "bold, brilliant choices"; with particular acclaim for the authenticity of the student actors. Fans have also noted the talent of local musician, Trenton McKean, who provides musical arrangements as he sings lyrics of original Shakespearean verse.
Along with favorable reviews, the film has also managed to broker Educational distribution deals that would see the film made available to high schools, colleges, and public libraries across North America. While the film is now available on Amazon Video and Vimeo On-Demand, this one-day exclusive event is likely to be the only opportunity an audience will have to see the film on the big screen. As such, following the film there will special be a Q&A with the filmmakers and invited guests; with all proceeds going to charitable partners in support of continuing Arts education.
https://vimeo.com/
Event tickets are available to the public at the Megaplex box office website: https://www.megaplextheatres.com/
Page Updated Last on: Sep 06, 2017