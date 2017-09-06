 
Utah film premiere getting national attention as part of 'National Arts in Education Week'

 
 
SALT LAKE CITY - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- National Arts in Education Week, designated by Congress in 2010 as the second full week in September, has on its 2017 calendar a Utah-made adaptation of 'Romeo & Juliet' which will be having its worldwide theatrical premiere on Saturday, September 16th at 4 p.m. at the Jordan Commons Megaplex in Sandy, Utah.

The feature film, produced in conjunction with Salt Lake City based production company, Parking Garage Pictures, and Utah Valley University's Theater & Media departments; is receiving a special showcase screening with Americans for the Arts guests coming from D.C. to participate in the film festivities; all part of National Arts in Education Week. During this week, the field of arts education joins together in communities across the country to tell the story of the impact of the transformative power of the arts in education.

"We're so excited to show friends, family, and the rest of the community this incredible achievement," said director and producer Joel Petrie, who has been working on the film on-and-off for the last 3 years. "We're absolutely thrilled to be showcasing the film as part of National Arts in Education Week. Honestly, I can't think of a charitable partner more fitting. I can say unequivocally, this film would not exist were it not for Arts in Education."

A pair of star-crossed Lovers take their lives in this reimagined adaptation of one of William Shakespeare's most beloved works. Early reviews have praised the film for its "bold, brilliant choices"; with particular acclaim for the authenticity of the student actors. Fans have also noted the talent of local musician, Trenton McKean, who provides musical arrangements as he sings lyrics of original Shakespearean verse.

Along with favorable reviews, the film has also managed to broker Educational distribution deals that would see the film made available to high schools, colleges, and public libraries across North America. While the film is now available on Amazon Video and Vimeo On-Demand, this one-day exclusive event is likely to be the only opportunity an audience will have to see the film on the big screen. As such, following the film there will special be a Q&A with the filmmakers and invited guests; with all proceeds going to charitable partners in support of continuing Arts education.

https://vimeo.com/149840629



Event tickets are available to the public at the Megaplex box office website: https://www.megaplextheatres.com/jordancommons

Parking Garage Pictures
***@parkinggaragepictures.com
