3 Swallys Press Publishes "The Willoughby Chronicles" by Ted Page

New Book Combines Hilarity with Heart to Bring a Lovably Bizarre Family of the 1960s and '70s to Life

"The Willoughby Chronicles" is available for pre-order now on Amazon

Contact

Nivi Nagiel

***@3swallyspress.com Nivi Nagiel

End

-- 3 Swallys Press, an independent Boston-based publisher, today announced the forthcoming publication ofby Lexington, Mass., author Ted Page. The book chronicles the author's bizarre upbringing in a family of five brothers in the '60s and '70s, including an eccentric genius father who worked with his sons to dig a real life Hobbit-hole (by hand); an older brother fond of making large homemade explosive devices; a thing that happened with puppies the author doesn't want to talk about; and other curious events that culminated in a historic disaster that put everything in perspective. Two of the stories in the book were previously published inmagazine and the"We're delighted to be publishingbecause it's such an unusual book," said Nivi Nagiel of 3 Swallys Press. "It's like theon hallucinogens, and each story feels like asketch. Even though the stories are deeply moving, the reader can't help but laugh at the surreal comedy that is the Page family.""I don't see it as a memoir," added Ted Page, "because it's not about me. The book is designed to bring a whole family and a time to life in an entertaining way, with life lessons that stay with you."The official launch ofwill be celebrated with a party and a performance of stories by the author on September 30 at the Lexington Depot, 13 Depot Square, Lexington, MA. Tickets are available on the events page at www.willoughbychronicles.com is available for pre-order at all online retailers now.Title:Contributors:Ted Page (Author); Nicholas William Page (Illustrator)Publisher: 3 Swallys PressPublication date: September 30, 2017ISBN: 978-0988230088 (Paperback); 978-0988230095 (Hardcover); 978-0998765105 (E-book)Ted Page is a storyteller and performer. His nonfiction stories have appeared inmagazine and the, and his comedy screen credits include work with John Cleese and Florence Henderson. While Ted's professional life as the co-founder of Captains of Industry (a marketing firm) has led him to projects with legends of the entertainment industry, it is his true stories about his family that have resonated most with audiences. As a member of the Souled Out Artists group, Ted performed many of the stories from his book,, polishing them over a five-year period based on audience feedback. Ted has two children, two grandsons, one wife and two cats, not listed here in order of importance."The stories will break your heart, make you laugh or leave you gobsmacked. Some do all of that at the same time."You've never met a family like the Pages. Not on a stage, not in a book, and certainly not in real life—although the Pages were and are a very, very real family. Five boys wired for fun and danger, a newly liberated mom of the 60s, an offbeat genius father. Of course sometimes things blew up, dinners included mysterious dips and people threw things. The author is a great storyteller, that's clear from the first paragraph. But it's the lessons he shares about life, love and family that make these beautifully written stories truly delightful."—Ana Hebra Flaster, Writer, NPR Contributor