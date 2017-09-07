News By Tag
Wall Street perspectives on Cryptocurrency Trading revealed in this Stockholm blockchain conference
LDJ Chairman David Drake attends Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference organized by Smile-Expo in Stockholm, Sweden
David Drake, LDJ Chairman, will be one of the conference attendees. He says, "Blockchain and bitcoin are real disruptors in fintech space. Many companies across the world are currently developing their products and services based on these technologies. I am very excited to attend this event because it brings together great minds to discuss how blockchain and bitcoin are being implemented in different spheres including government institutions, media, trading, banking system and healthcare, among others. Sweden is my home country and that makes me more excited to be part of this event."
Among the speakers are managers of eminent companies and government representatives, to include:
Eric Benz, Managing Director, Cryptopay
Daniel Zakrisson, Head of Evaluations and Mentoring and Co-Founder, Cofound.it
Dr. Julian Hosp, President and Co-Founder, TenX
Fernando Gutierrez, Legal Operations Director, Dash
Frank Schuil, CEO, Safello
Gabriel Dusil, Board Member and Co-Founder, Adel
George Paliani, International Ambassador at Jincor
Karolina Marzantowicz, IBM's Academy of Technology Member and Distinguished Engineer
Martin Mischke, CEO, Brickblock
Mathias Sundin, Chairman, BTCX and Co-Founder, Warp Institute, Member of Parliament
Natalia Tokat, Business Development Partner, Ties.Network
Oleg Chernyahovsky, Founder, GrandCentral.trading
Robert Wiecko, Project Manager, Dash
Sergei Sevriugin, CEO and Co-Founder, REGA Risk Sharing
Sofie Blakstad, Advisor, Stockholm Fintech Hub and CEO and Founder, hiveoline
Some of the conference topics include: Central Bank issued Digital Currencies; impact of blockchain on energy and utilities; bitcoin – power to the people: how bitcoin transfers people from large institutions to people; smart contract as a basis of future digital jurisdiction;
The event will also feature coffee breaks, exhibitions from equipment and software developers, and an after party.
Public Blockchain Platform is the platinum sponsor; REGA the gold sponsor; Hash Rush the silver sponsor, and Dash as the general sponsor of this conference. Money Maker Group is the media partner, ForkLog is the general media partner and Europe Money 20/20 is a general partner.
Other partners of the event include: The Cointelegraph, News BTC, BTC News, Live Bitcoin News, Fintechist, Fore Minute, 99 Bitcoins, Mobile Payments Today, ATM Marketplace, Blockchain Tech News, Adel, Bitcoin Center Korea, Bitcoin News, ICO Calendar and Government Blockchain Association.
Blockchain market is estimated to reach $8 billion by 2024 while market cap for bitcoin has already surpassed $73 billion. Multinationals such as Barclays, Nasdaq and IBM are already using blockchain technology. This event brings experts from all over the world to Stockholm, Sweden to share their opinions and insights on blockchain. This conference presents an opportunity for anyone interested in blockchain technology to learn from the experts. It will be very informative and educative.
