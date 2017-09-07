Wall Street perspectives on Cryptocurrency Trading revealed in this Stockholm blockchain conference

LDJ Chairman David Drake attends Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference organized by Smile-Expo in Stockholm, Sweden

Bitcoin. Photo credit: pixabay.com

-- IT developers, investors, entrepreneurs, startups, equipment and software manufacturers, professionals and regulators in blockchain and bitcoin industries will converge at Elite Hotel Marina Tower Stockholm, Nacka, Sweden on September 7, 2017 from 10:00 Am to 5:00 PM for this much-anticipated event.David Drake, LDJ Chairman, will be one of the conference attendees. He says, "Blockchain and bitcoin are real disruptors in fintech space. Many companies across the world are currently developing their products and services based on these technologies. I am very excited to attend this event because it brings together great minds to discuss how blockchain and bitcoin are being implemented in different spheres including government institutions, media, trading, banking system and healthcare, among others. Sweden is my home country and that makes me more excited to be part of this event."Among the speakers are managers of eminent companies and government representatives, to include:Eric Benz, Managing Director, CryptopayDaniel Zakrisson, Head of Evaluations and Mentoring and Co-Founder, Cofound.itDr. Julian Hosp, President and Co-Founder, TenXFernando Gutierrez, Legal Operations Director, DashFrank Schuil, CEO, SafelloGabriel Dusil, Board Member and Co-Founder, AdelGeorge Paliani, International Ambassador at JincorKarolina Marzantowicz, IBM's Academy of Technology Member and Distinguished EngineerMartin Mischke, CEO, BrickblockMathias Sundin, Chairman, BTCX and Co-Founder, Warp Institute, Member of ParliamentNatalia Tokat, Business Development Partner, Ties.NetworkOleg Chernyahovsky, Founder, GrandCentral.tradingRobert Wiecko, Project Manager, DashSergei Sevriugin, CEO and Co-Founder, REGA Risk SharingSofie Blakstad, Advisor, Stockholm Fintech Hub and CEO and Founder, hiveolineSome of the conference topics include: Central Bank issued Digital Currencies; impact of blockchain on energy and utilities; bitcoin – power to the people: how bitcoin transfers people from large institutions to people; smart contract as a basis of future digital jurisdiction;startup incubation with blockchain communities;token crowdsales for entrepreneurs;due diligence initial coin offering (ICO); Wall Street perspective of cryptocurrency trading; 5 key parameters on how to do an ICO; evolution of stable coin in crypto economy; perception of blockchain & bitcoin; hardfork insurance; mining for everyone; and real world business opportunities with blockchain.The event will also feature coffee breaks, exhibitions from equipment and software developers, and an after party.Public Blockchain Platform is the platinum sponsor; REGA the gold sponsor; Hash Rush the silver sponsor, and Dash as the general sponsor of this conference. Money Maker Group is the media partner, ForkLog is the general media partner and Europe Money 20/20 is a general partner.Other partners of the event include: The Cointelegraph, News BTC, BTC News, Live Bitcoin News, Fintechist, Fore Minute, 99 Bitcoins, Mobile Payments Today, ATM Marketplace, Blockchain Tech News, Adel, Bitcoin Center Korea, Bitcoin News, ICO Calendar and Government Blockchain Association.Blockchain market is estimated to reach $8 billion by 2024 while market cap for bitcoin has already surpassed $73 billion. Multinationals such as Barclays, Nasdaq and IBM are already using blockchain technology. This event brings experts from all over the world to Stockholm, Sweden to share their opinions and insights on blockchain. This conference presents an opportunity for anyone interested in blockchain technology to learn from the experts. It will be very informative and educative.For further details, contact:We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.MEDIA CONTACT:THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652