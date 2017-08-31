Takeover chatter of AVEO Pharamaceutics

Contact

Peter Robertson

***@ukjournalists.xx.xxx Peter Robertson

End

-- The Rumor:JAZZ Pharamaceutics is considering to buy AVEO Pharamaceutics, according to sources talks are in a preliminary stage. "Sources" say the offer is in the $15-19 range per share. The company's cancer drug was recently approved in Europe. The drug, Fotivda, was approved for adults with advanced renal cell carcinoma -- the most common type of kidney cancer -- in the European Union as well as Norway and Iceland. Ironically Fotivda is being licensed in Europe by Jazz Pharmaceuticals EUSA Pharma Inc. The drug was recommended for approval by a scientific committee of the European Medicines Agency in late June, news that sent AVEO Pharma shares surging. AVEO Pharma shares have risen 426% over the last three months.AVEO Pharamaceutics closed at $3.42 UP 0.10 (3.01%).UK Journalists, its employees, partners, and any other representatives will not, either directly or indirectly, be held liable, accountable, or responsible, in any capacity, to you or to any other person for any (i) errors, inaccuracies, or omissions from the Services including, but not limited to, quotes, rumors, chatter, financial data, and reports; (ii) interruptions, delays, or errors in delivery or transmission of the Services, (iii) damages or losses arising there from or occasioned because of, or by any reason of nonperformance.