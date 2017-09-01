Zachary Tinkle Sweeps Weekend with Central States Region Super Cups at Grundy County Speedway After Stellar Run Sunday

On second night of a double-header weekend, Night of Features, Tinkle dominated the day as fastest qualifier and feature race winner while padding championship lead

Zachary Tinkle in victory lane at Grundy County Photo credit: Stan Kalwasinski

-- Having had a powerful day the day before at Grundy County Speedway where Tinkle was the fastest qualifier and heat race winner, Zachary Tinkle was more than ready to race in the Night of Features on Sunday September 3— especially since rain cancelled the feature race on Saturday. Confident that the car was 'good to go' because it was unpacked in the same race-ready condition that it was in the night before, Tinkle went onto the track for the one and only practice. After a few laps, he knew that the car was handling well and came off the track ready for qualifying and the feature race with Central States Region Super Cups.Because it was the Night of Features with six different divisions competing at Grundy County Speedway, there was not a second practice or a heat race. Tinkle was the first to take to the track for group qualifying. He zoomed around the track with a time of 19.163, clocking in as the fastest qualifier for the day.As the fastest qualifier, Tinkle participated in the opening ceremonies driving his car around the track during the National Anthem. Unlike the night before, the minicup race was immediately after the opening ceremony so Tinkle did not hold a flag for this ceremony as he had to line up for the race right afterward.As the fastest qualifier, Tinkle was inverted to P4 for the feature race. As soon as the green flag dropped, Tinkle started to make his moves to get up to the front of the field. By the time the first lap was complete, he passed the #75 car to take P3. On lap two, he got to the inside of the #27 car and passed him. He then set his sights on the #43 that had started the race on the pole. Tinkle was making great gains on the #43 when, all of sudden, the car went up the track and was clearly having issues. The chain had come off the car's clutch and he slowly made his way off the track bringing out a caution. This put Tinkle in P1 on the restart. He shot out front and remained there for the rest of the race.This completed a full sweep of all the Central States Region Super Cups events for the Hall of Fame and Night of Features weekend for Zachary Tinkle. He was the fastest qualifier both days, fastest in practices, won the heat race on Saturday and the feature race on Sunday. This was particularly important to Tinkle since he was part of the induction ceremony for his great-great-grandfather Harry McQuinn on Saturday for the Mazon Speed Bowl Grundy County Speedway Hall of Fame and he had family in the stands and pits with him.This performance padded Tinkle's championship lead by a couple more points and put him in a good lead as the fastest qualifier award winner for the season.