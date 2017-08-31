News By Tag
Naperville to Celebrate 10th Annual Independent Film Festival
Film Fest features six days of screenings and a gala awards night.
For this year's 10th anniversary, the film festival is actually two festivals rolled into one; the NIFF-award competition with the official selection, plus a group 15 award- winning films from the European Independent Film Festival - ÉCU, a NIFF partner film festival, that are shown outside the competition.
For the NIFF competition, 93 filmmakers and 15 screenwriters have submitted entries for a chance to win one of the coveted awards. The official selection includes 38 films. 26 films and five screenplays have been nominated to compete in nine (9) "Best" categories, including documentary, director, feature film, short film, actor, actress, animation, student produced and screenplay. Winners will be announced at the closing awards ceremony on Saturday, September 30, 2017, also at Hollywood Palms Cinema.
NIFF continues to expand the partnership with the European Independent Film Festival - ÉCU, held in Paris every spring. As an extension to this year's 10th anniversary festival, NIFF is pleased to bring all of the ÉCU 2017 award-winning films to Naperville. This group of fifteen (15) additional films is not part of the NIFF award competition and will be screened in a separate, designated screening room at Hollywood Palms Cinema.
The annual film festival has come a long way since the first organizing committee 'living room meetings' back in 2007. Hollywood legends Karen Black and David Proval, along with Tanna Frederick and Ron Vignone, helped launch the inaugural festival in 2008. Well over 1,000 films have been screened during the first 10 years. The annual festival is organized by a planning committee, and would not be possible without a group of dedicated volunteers, most of which have supported the festival from the beginning.
Every year, the festival receives entries from all over the globe; affording area film buffs an opportunity to experience independent films of diverse artistic expression covering a wide range of subject matters – films that likely would not be seen anywhere else.
Attending the Naperville Independent Film Festival is an experience with the capacity to open eyes and broaden perspectives. Ticket info, program details, event schedule, trailers and more, can be found at http://www.NaperFilmFest.org.
See you at the movies!
Daniel Nigg
Naperville Independent Film Festival
