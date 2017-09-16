News By Tag
World's Largest Ghost Hunt!! Sept 30th 2017
HUNDREDS OF GHOST HUNTERS SIMULTANEOUSLY
CELEBRATING "National Ghost Hunting Day"
SEPTEMBER 30, 2017
(The Oman House as seen on Ghost Hunters, My Ghost Story, Paranormal Witness, Haunted History, Ghost Adventures and After Shocks), Ghost Watch Paranormal will join up with hundreds of Ghost Hunters, in ten countries around the world, to celebrate and acknowledge National Ghost Hunting Day's second annual record breaking "WORLD'S LARGEST GHOST HUNT" to benefit Historical Preservation efforts worldwide. With the technology of Live Internet Streaming, paranormal investigation and research teams, the event will simultaneously kick-off individual Ghost Hunts, while participating in the largest Para-Psychology Collective Conscious experiment ever done, called "The Bridge"--
Haunted Journeys -- in conjunction with a dedicated network of participating ghost hunting teams -- is proud to announce that National Ghost Hunting Day (http://www.nationalghosthuntingday.com/)
This celebration of the techniques and culture of ghost hunting will initiate the Halloween season annually in spectacular fashion!
On September 30, 2017, Ghost Watch Paranormal and The Oman House, representing the local town of Los Angeles, will celebrate National Ghost Hunting Day will celebrate its iconic World's Largest Ghost Hunt, globally collaborating the efforts of hundreds of Ghost Hunting Professionals. A multi-media platform has been customized with the extraordinary IT talents and designs of OnStream Media (http://www.onstreammedia.com/
Known as "satellites,"
Ghost Watch Team Paranormal and TheOmanHouse, will join the rest of the teams, globally, to take part in a paranormal experiment, named "The Bridge", executed during the hunt. They are excited because, quite possibly, they can be part of one of the largest platforms ever to measure and evaluate the effects of collective consciousness on evidence of ghost presence. This experiment will be coordinated by Paranormal Database (http://www.paranormaldata.com/
The World's Largest Ghost Hunt (http://www.nationalghosthuntingday.com/
For more information, please contact David Oman at 424 284-8687, or through the event's website www.TheOmanHouse.com or email david196@pacbell.net .
For national interviews and press opportunities, please contact Maria Schmidt, Haunted Journeys, founder of National Ghost Hunting Day, at 352-322-0885 or info@nationalghosthuntingday.com.
About Paranormal Database
About The Oman House In 1999 Oman started helping his father build 'the house' on Cielo Drive, down the drive from the infamous Sharon Tate Murders aka the Manson Murders – after 2 years in the house he created a story based upon his experiences with the activity, titled, "House at the End of the Drive". He shot it on location at his home and brought his story to life. The activity has been quite apparent so much so that the Oman house has been on seven paranormal reality shows, Ghost Hunters, Dead Famous Live, Searching for Satan, My Ghost Story, Haunted History, Paranormal Witness, Ghost Adventures and on Ghost Adventures After Shocks. He has also been featured on Larry King Live, EXTRA and TMZ and CBS News LA. His house has also been visited by Lisa Williams, Zak Bagans, James Van Pragh, Chris Fleming, Nick Groff and many other famous paranormal experts and they have had wild experiences here as well. David has decided to open up his home for 2 private ghost investigation/
