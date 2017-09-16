 
Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
22212019181716


World's Largest Ghost Hunt!! Sept 30th 2017

 
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- "World's Largest ghost hunt" LAUNCHES OUT WITH
HUNDREDS OF GHOST HUNTERS SIMULTANEOUSLY
CELEBRATING "National Ghost Hunting Day"
SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

 (The Oman House as seen on Ghost Hunters, My Ghost Story, Paranormal Witness, Haunted History, Ghost Adventures and After Shocks), Ghost Watch Paranormal  will join up with hundreds of Ghost Hunters, in ten countries around the world, to celebrate and acknowledge National Ghost Hunting Day's second annual record breaking "WORLD'S LARGEST GHOST HUNT" to benefit Historical Preservation efforts worldwide. With the technology of Live Internet Streaming, paranormal investigation and research teams, the event will simultaneously kick-off individual Ghost Hunts, while participating in the largest Para-Psychology Collective Conscious experiment ever done, called "The Bridge"--
Haunted Journeys -- in conjunction with a dedicated network of participating ghost hunting teams -- is proud to announce that National Ghost Hunting Day (http://www.nationalghosthuntingday.com/) is officially registered with the National Calendar Day Registry, to be celebrated on the last Saturday in September. This year it will be celebrated on September 30th.

This celebration of the techniques and culture of ghost hunting will initiate the Halloween season annually in spectacular fashion!

On September 30, 2017, Ghost Watch Paranormal and The Oman House, representing the local town of Los Angeles, will celebrate National Ghost Hunting Day will celebrate its iconic World's Largest Ghost Hunt, globally collaborating the efforts of hundreds of Ghost Hunting Professionals. A multi-media platform has been customized with the extraordinary IT talents and designs of OnStream Media (http://www.onstreammedia.com/images/onsm_logo.png), allowing historical locations (and their ghost hunting team partners) to be part of a Live-Stream showcasing paranormal investigations all over the world.

Known as "satellites," the local ghost hunt team, Ghost Watch Paranormal at #TheOmanHouse, will join other world-wide held paranormal investigations (not to exceed 100), all conducted by some of the most respected and dedicated ghost hunting teams in existence within the most mysterious and oldest structures in the world. Thus far, ten countries are engaged, including Australia, Canada, England, India, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Scotland and 25 states in the USA!

Ghost Watch Team Paranormal and TheOmanHouse, will join the rest of the teams, globally, to take part in a paranormal experiment, named "The Bridge", executed during the hunt. They are excited because, quite possibly, they can be part of one of the largest platforms ever to measure and evaluate the effects of collective consciousness on evidence of ghost presence. This experiment will be coordinated by Paranormal Database (http://www.paranormaldata.com/) and helmed by Brian J. Cano (http://www.neverstopsearching.com/#%21events/c1fpz), veteran para-psychologist, paranormal investigator, tech expert and co-star of Destination America's Haunted Collector. In addition, nationally respected Psychic Medium, Scotty Rorek (http://www.spookyscotty.com/), will guide the multitudes of worldwide teams, metaphysically, to the "The Bridge" to meet and exchange enhanced communication with the dead.  Cano, Rorek and Paranormal Database -- with input from seasoned paranormal investigators, gifted sensitives and clairvoyants, and the curious public – will quantify, measure and catalog anomalous phenomena expected to occur during the World's Largest Ghost Hunt.  This will all be orchestrated within the command center, at one of the most haunted and oldest properties in the French Quarters in New Orleans Louisiana called Bar Mon Cher (https://www.barmoncher.com/).

The World's Largest Ghost Hunt (http://www.nationalghosthuntingday.com/the-event.html) will operate a Command Center to enable and facilitate unified and technical communication to all the teams (and its spectators) within a New Orleans favorite, Bar Mon Cher, the oldest and most haunted structure in the French Quarter. The event, called Le Épicentre Paranormal, sponsored by Haunted Journeys (http://hauntedtravelsusa.com/), and other wcj dignitaries in the paranormal industry, will invite spectators and paranormal enthusiasts to come and meet the headliners kicking-off this worldwide massive event.

For more information, please contact David Oman at 424 284-8687, or through the event's website www.TheOmanHouse.com or email david196@pacbell.net .

For national interviews and press opportunities, please contact Maria Schmidt, Haunted Journeys, founder of National Ghost Hunting Day, at 352-322-0885 or info@nationalghosthuntingday.com.

Social Media:  https://www.facebook.com/OnstreamMedia/     https://twitter.com/onstreammedia

About Paranormal Database

Social Media:   https://www.facebook.com/ParanormalWarehouse  https://twitter.com/ParanormalWH

About The Oman House  In 1999 Oman started helping his father build 'the house' on Cielo Drive, down the drive from the infamous Sharon Tate Murders aka the Manson Murders – after 2 years in the house he created a story based upon his experiences with the activity, titled, "House at the End of the Drive".  He shot it on location at his home and brought his story to life. The activity has been quite apparent so much so that the Oman house has been on seven paranormal reality shows, Ghost Hunters, Dead Famous Live, Searching for Satan, My Ghost Story, Haunted History, Paranormal Witness, Ghost Adventures and on Ghost Adventures After Shocks.  He has also been featured on Larry King Live, EXTRA and TMZ and CBS News LA. His house has also been visited by Lisa Williams, Zak Bagans, James Van Pragh, Chris Fleming, Nick Groff and many other famous paranormal experts and they have had wild experiences here as well.  David has decided to open up his home for 2 private ghost investigation/tours on Friday the 13th of October and Saturday October 14th, with a paranormal research group to give people the chance to go on a real life ghost hunt just like the shows and you're along for the ride of your life investigating one of America's most haunted locations.  David said, "I wanted to give a few people the chance to experience a real life Paranormal Investigation like those on TV but we go all out with 21 infrared cameras canvassing the home and my team is made up of well seasoned investigators who are ready to help in any way possible". Since then he has recorded a plethora of evidence of the paranormal activity here. He has his channel at www.youtube.com/davidoman to see the footage shot here at The Oman House.

David Oman
***@pacbell.net
Click to Share