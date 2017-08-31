 
News By Tag
* Safety Training
* Public Service
* Defensive Driving
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Macedonia
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31

Ohio Company Launches Industry First Driver Training for the Public Sector

Avatar Management Services will launch a new vertical, Public Service Safety, to provide low-cost, industry-specific safety training for the 40,000 states, counties, cities, townships and villages who operate "white fleets."
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Safety Training
* Public Service
* Defensive Driving

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Macedonia - Ohio - US

Subject:
* Products

MACEDONIA, Ohio - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Avatar Management Services, Inc. (Avatar) is proud to announce the launch of a new business line, Public Service Safety (PSS).  PSS provides a low cost, effective defensive driving and safety training program for municipal employees. The product follows a quarter century of Avatar creating custom-designed safety processes to help large firms achieve better safety results.

Founder, Mark G. Gardner, commented, "I've dedicated my life to making the world a safer place, and my company, Avatar, has done it by producing award-winning safety training for transportation companies. Two years ago, we realized that there are more than 40,000 government fleets and no one has ever addressed their safety training needs. With the launch of PSS, we'll become the single-source provider of safety education and training for this unserved market."

PSS is a subscription-based web service that provides training programs, safety meeting materials, how-to-guides, and a wide range of professionally-developed performance support materials. Small municipal fleets will suddenly have access to high quality tools and information previously found in only the largest fleets. Best of all, the materials are designed specifically for the public works/service demographic, right down to the "white" trucks and typical work activities.

PSS is ideal for any public-sector fleet: street, water, animal control, parks, solid waste and utilities. These jobs are inherently risky, but public servants face 20 times greater risk when driving than when doing any other work activity.  "Nearly 100 Americans die everyday in vehicular crashes," Gardner said. "Sadly, some of them include our public servants who are killed on the job. They repair our roads, pick up our trash, keep our lights on after a storm, and they risk their lives doing so. We intend to make every community safer, one driver at a time."

PSS features Avatar's unique approach to adult learning that focuses on making material engaging as well as educational. "We're big believers in 'edu-tainment,'" said Producer/Creative Designer, Matt Pallotta. "After all, education and training shouldn't be boring. You get out of it what you put into it. PSS is the result of best practices built into entertaining stories that lead to high level learning. Our goal is to forever eliminate the behaviors that result in accidents. If we can engage the adult learner, we can succeed in making the world a safer place."

About Avatar

Avatar creates custom management tools, such as employee recruitment and hiring protocols and outcome-based training materials. During the last 25 years, Avatar's designs have been used by hundreds of leading firms to improve the job performance of more than one million employees. In fact, Avatar's steady growth has led to the creation of four successful spin-offs: TAPTCO, AvatarFleet, SBSC and Avesta.  Each one provides human performance improvement tools to their respective niche markets.  For more information, please contact Derek Lann at www.dlann@avatarms.com.

Contact
Derek Lann
***@avatarms.com
End
Source:
Email:***@avatarms.com Email Verified
Tags:Safety Training, Public Service, Defensive Driving
Industry:Government
Location:Macedonia - Ohio - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Avatar Management Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share