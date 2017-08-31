News By Tag
Ohio Company Launches Industry First Driver Training for the Public Sector
Avatar Management Services will launch a new vertical, Public Service Safety, to provide low-cost, industry-specific safety training for the 40,000 states, counties, cities, townships and villages who operate "white fleets."
Founder, Mark G. Gardner, commented, "I've dedicated my life to making the world a safer place, and my company, Avatar, has done it by producing award-winning safety training for transportation companies. Two years ago, we realized that there are more than 40,000 government fleets and no one has ever addressed their safety training needs. With the launch of PSS, we'll become the single-source provider of safety education and training for this unserved market."
PSS is ideal for any public-sector fleet: street, water, animal control, parks, solid waste and utilities. These jobs are inherently risky, but public servants face 20 times greater risk when driving than when doing any other work activity. "Nearly 100 Americans die everyday in vehicular crashes," Gardner said. "Sadly, some of them include our public servants who are killed on the job. They repair our roads, pick up our trash, keep our lights on after a storm, and they risk their lives doing so. We intend to make every community safer, one driver at a time."
About Avatar
Avatar creates custom management tools, such as employee recruitment and hiring protocols and outcome-based training materials. During the last 25 years, Avatar's designs have been used by hundreds of leading firms to improve the job performance of more than one million employees. In fact, Avatar's steady growth has led to the creation of four successful spin-offs: TAPTCO, AvatarFleet, SBSC and Avesta. Each one provides human performance improvement tools to their respective niche markets. For more information, please contact Derek Lann at www.dlann@avatarms.com.
