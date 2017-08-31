 
Lennar's Crescent Hill Grand Opens This Weekend

 
 
Crescent Hill grand opens this weekend in North Las Vegas.
 
LAS VEGAS - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar Las Vegas is excited to open their newest community to North Las Vegas, Crescent Hill, this weekend on Saturday–Sunday, September 9–10.

Crescent Hill will feature homes that include the new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED® Home Design™ which guarantees consistent, reliable coverage in every room of the home. This allows buyers to control a wide range of included smart products from the most innovative and reliable manufacturers – including Amazon, Baldwin, Honeywell, Kwikset, Lutron, Ring, Ruckus, Samsung and Sonos.

Homeshoppers will discover five distinctive floorplans available in this gated community, each of which is available in both single and two-story layouts and in a variety of elevation styles. In total, home sizes will range approximately from 1,645 – 2,540 square feet, including one of Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplans. These unique homes offer an attached private suite that comes with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. It's become a popular space for aging parents who need family close by, grown millennial children, live-in caretakers or even as the ultimate guest suite.

Lennar's new and improved Everything's Included program now offers home automation technology in addition to gourmet kitchens with GE® appliances, granite countertops, raised panel cabinetry and more all at no additional cost.

Now included is smart climate control from Honeywell's programmable thermostats, home security with the Ring Video Doorbell, reliable lighting control straight from your smart phone from Lutron, wireless music with a Sonos speaker, connectivity through Amazon's Alexa, commercial strength Wi-Fi from Ruckus and seamless integrated control with Samsung SmartThings.

Be sure to attend the grand opening event this weekend to learn more about Lennar's connected homes. The event will take place at the Welcome Home Center, located at 6334 Orions Belt Peak Street in North Las Vegas. For more information or directions, visit www.lennar.com/lasvegas or call 702-821-4850.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
Click to Share