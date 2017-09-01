Northbrook Illinois Architect Featured On Chicago Radio Show

Lively Radio Interview Covered a Variety of Home-Related Topics

Michael Menn in the WCGO-AM studio. (David Lewis Photo)

-- Architect, home builder and interior designer Michael Menn, principal of Michael Menn Ltd., was recently interviewed on WCGO-AM, an Evanston, Illinois-based radio station. Daniel French, host of the "French and Friends" show that is broadcast weekdays from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm CST, regularly interviews Chicago-area professionals about their careers and professions. French and Menn discussed a variety of topics including new housing starts and what these government statistics mean to the national economy; what are the differences between building homes in Chicago and building homes in other major cities; the challenges of renovating 100-plus year-old homes; designing commercial and residential structures; and where are the most popular neighborhoods in Chicago for renewal. Menn is scheduled to return to the French and Friends show at the end of September.Michael Menn earned his Bachelor's degree and two Masters degrees in Architecture from the University of Illinois. He has been a licensed architect since 1977 and founded his first architectural practice in 1983. He is a Certified Aging in Place Specialist (CAPS), and a Certified Graduate Remodeler (CGR) through the National Association of Home Builders. In addition to a significant number of industry awards, Menn was named "Remodeler of The Year" by the National Association of Home Builders in 2016.Michael Menn Ltd. is located at 1930 Phillips Avenue in Northbrook. For more information, call (847) 770-6303 or view his web site at: www.michaelmenn.com