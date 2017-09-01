News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Northbrook Illinois Architect Featured On Chicago Radio Show
Lively Radio Interview Covered a Variety of Home-Related Topics
Michael Menn earned his Bachelor's degree and two Masters degrees in Architecture from the University of Illinois. He has been a licensed architect since 1977 and founded his first architectural practice in 1983. He is a Certified Aging in Place Specialist (CAPS), and a Certified Graduate Remodeler (CGR) through the National Association of Home Builders. In addition to a significant number of industry awards, Menn was named "Remodeler of The Year" by the National Association of Home Builders in 2016.
Michael Menn Ltd. is located at 1930 Phillips Avenue in Northbrook. For more information, call (847) 770-6303 or view his web site at: www.michaelmenn.com
Contact
Levinson Communications
***@lcinews.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse