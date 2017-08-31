 
Industry News





ABI Multifamily Continues San Diego Expansion, Adds Two New Vice Presidents

 
 
PHOENIX - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- ABI Multifamily, the Western US's leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm, is pleased to announce the expansion of the San Diego office with the addition of Blake Rodgers and Jake Rubendall. The company is excited to welcome both as Vice Presidents.

Patrick J. Doyle, CCIM, Partner, states, "Our new San Diego office is fortunate to have brought in a couple of top recruits with the addition of Jake Rubendall and Blake Rodgers to our team.  They exemplify the ABI Multifamily culture of collaborative and cooperative brokerage services with client focused results being the top priority."

ABI Multifamily (http://www.abimultifamily.com) is a brokerage and advisory services firm that focuses exclusively on apartment investment transactions. The experienced advisors at ABI Multifamily have completed billions of dollars in sales and thousands of individual multifamily transactions. ABI Multifamily incorporates a global approach with regional real estate expertise to successfully complete any type of multifamily transaction, regardless of size and complexity.

San Diego Office

1012 2nd Street, Suite 100

Encinitas, CA 92024

858.256.7690

CA Lic #02015348

ABI Phoenix (Corporate HQ)

4715 North 32nd Street, Suite 105

Phoenix, AZ 85018

602.714.1400
Source:
Email:***@abimultifamily.com Email Verified
Phone:6027147144
Tags:San Diego office expansion, ABI Multifamily, Apartment Brokerage
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
