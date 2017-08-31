News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ABI Multifamily Continues San Diego Expansion, Adds Two New Vice Presidents
Patrick J. Doyle, CCIM, Partner, states, "Our new San Diego office is fortunate to have brought in a couple of top recruits with the addition of Jake Rubendall and Blake Rodgers to our team. They exemplify the ABI Multifamily culture of collaborative and cooperative brokerage services with client focused results being the top priority."
ABI Multifamily (http://www.abimultifamily.com)
San Diego Office
1012 2nd Street, Suite 100
Encinitas, CA 92024
858.256.7690
CA Lic #02015348
ABI Phoenix (Corporate HQ)
4715 North 32nd Street, Suite 105
Phoenix, AZ 85018
602.714.1400
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse