Detroit Wedding Day Presents a Pre-Sweetest Day Soiree Wedding Planning Event

--This event connects engaged couples with businesses for an intimate and entertaining evening. Detroit Wedding Day Pre-Sweetest Day Soirée features local business exhibitors, workshops, refreshments, entertainment, and prize giveaways.Attendees who register before September 30th can pre-register for free early-bird general admission tickets to the event. After that date, there is a $7.00 general admission fee per person.Detroit Wedding Day is still accepting business exhibitor registrations for this event. Those wishing to participate as an exhibitor can email the business at info@detroitweddingday.com. Space is limited and restrictions may apply.For couples, wanting to jump-start their Sweetest Day celebration, the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Southfield is offering a special romance package that includes a suite, bottle of champagne, and strawberries. Couples interested in this offer should contact the hotel directly at 248-350-2000 for more details.Detroit Wedding Day is a wedding magazine and website for couples looking to find products and services to help them plan their wedding. It features some of Metro Detroit's premier wedding reception venues, banquet halls, restaurants, photographers, caterers, bridal shops, entertainers, and more. The magazine is an annual publication distributed throughout Metro Detroit all year-long. The website is routinely updated with new information and helpful resources.