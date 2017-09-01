 
News By Tag
* Wedding Bride Marriage
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Southfield
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321


Detroit Wedding Day Presents a Pre-Sweetest Day Soiree Wedding Planning Event

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Wedding Bride Marriage

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Southfield - Michigan - US

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Detroit Wedding Day presents a Pre-Sweetest Day Soirée Wedding Planning Event, on Friday, October 20th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton located at 28100 Franklin Road in Southfield, Michigan 48034.

This event connects engaged couples with businesses for an intimate and entertaining evening.  Detroit Wedding Day Pre-Sweetest Day Soirée features local business exhibitors, workshops, refreshments, entertainment, and prize giveaways.

Attendees who register before September 30th can pre-register for free early-bird general admission tickets to the event.  After that date, there is a $7.00 general admission fee per person.

Detroit Wedding Day is still accepting business exhibitor registrations for this event.  Those wishing to participate as an exhibitor can email the business at info@detroitweddingday.com.  Space is limited and restrictions may apply.

For couples, wanting to jump-start their Sweetest Day celebration, the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Southfield is offering a special romance package that includes a suite, bottle of champagne, and strawberries.  Couples interested in this offer should contact the hotel directly at 248-350-2000 for more details.

About Detroit Wedding Day:
Detroit Wedding Day is a wedding magazine and website for couples looking to find products and services to help them plan their wedding.  It features some of Metro Detroit's premier wedding reception venues, banquet halls, restaurants, photographers, caterers, bridal shops, entertainers, and more.  The magazine is an annual publication distributed throughout Metro Detroit all year-long.  The website is routinely updated with new information and helpful resources.

For more information about the event and to learn more about Detroit Wedding Day, visit http://detroitweddingday.com.

End
Source:Detroit Wedding Day
Email:***@detroitweddingday.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share