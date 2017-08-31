News By Tag
"The Gemini Masters: Vol. I: Paths Cross" - American Pilot Discovers His Life's Mission
In 1972, American recon pilot Cameron St. James is shot down over North Korea. Atop a remote mountain, he meets another American named Bull Beauchamp, who teaches St. James to become "the ultimate human." This powerful martial art and its arcane methods of unlocking deeper capabilities come from an ancient book written by a Korean mystic.
In 1988, North Korean troops seek out the two Americans. St. James escapes the country and travels to Seoul during the Olympic Games. From there he is able to return to the States and discovers his life's mission: eradicating true evil. His purpose in life has become hunting down criminals as the ultimate martial artist. The Gemini Masters: Vol. I: Paths Cross is an international thriller of the first order.
"This thrilling book opens a door between East and West, and good and evil. On one hand, it introduces readers to combative action, on the other, it digs deep into the psyche of a man questioning his purpose in life. We are thrilled to announce the first volume of this series," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
About the Author: John B. Macurdy grew up in Stamford, Connecticut, the son of a world-renowned opera singer and an accomplished pianist. He has been an elite gymnast, diver, decathlete, and a martial arts master. His next book will be volume 2 in the series. He currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife Michelle.
THE GEMINI MASTERS: VOL. I: PATHS CROSS (ISBN: 978-1-68181-
