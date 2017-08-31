 
"The Gemini Masters: Vol. I: Paths Cross" - American Pilot Discovers His Life's Mission

 
 
The Gemini Masters
The Gemini Masters
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- What is a man capable of after spending 16 years in North Korea learning "the art of the ultimate human?"

In 1972, American recon pilot Cameron St. James is shot down over North Korea. Atop a remote mountain, he meets another American named Bull Beauchamp, who teaches St. James to become "the ultimate human." This powerful martial art and its arcane methods of unlocking deeper capabilities come from an ancient book written by a Korean mystic.

In 1988, North Korean troops seek out the two Americans. St. James escapes the country and travels to Seoul during the Olympic Games. From there he is able to return to the States and discovers his life's mission: eradicating true evil. His purpose in life has become hunting down criminals as the ultimate martial artist. The Gemini Masters:  Vol. I: Paths Cross is an international thriller of the first order.

"This thrilling book opens a door between East and West, and good and evil. On one hand, it introduces readers to combative action, on the other, it digs deep into the psyche of a man questioning his purpose in life. We are thrilled to announce the first volume of this series," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

About the Author: John B. Macurdy grew up in Stamford, Connecticut, the son of a world-renowned opera singer and an accomplished pianist. He has been an elite gymnast, diver, decathlete, and a martial arts master. His next book will be volume 2 in the series. He currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife Michelle.

THE GEMINI MASTERS:  VOL. I: PATHS CROSS (ISBN: 978-1-68181-721-7) is now available for $19.95 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbprabooks.com/JohnBMacurdy or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

Source:Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
