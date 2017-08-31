News By Tag
Castle Pines Valley Grand Opens September 9–10
"We are so excited for this upcoming event at Castle Pines Valley," said Carrie Castilian, Marketing Manager for Lennar Colorado. "This opening has been highly-anticipated and the affluent area Castle Pines is a great place for families to live, grow and thrive."
Castle Pines Valley offers homeshoppers two prestigious collections of home designs to choose from: The Monarch and Grand Collections. Each distinctive collection provides a variety of floorplans to choose from, each of which showcases open concept living areas, enviable master suites with luxurious master bathrooms and walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens and a high level of Everything's Included® features.
The Monarch Collection at Castle Pines Valley presents homebuyers four distinctive floorplans to choose from available in both single and two story designs. Home sizes range approximately between 1,974 to 3,083 square feet, three to five bedrooms and two to four bathrooms. Prices start from the low $500,000s.
The Grand Collection in this community offers five distinctive floorplans, both single and two-story, and includes one of Lennar's multigenerational designs: Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. These special residences include an attached private suite with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. It's the perfect space for aging parents, live-in caretakers, grown children, extended families and more. Home sizes in The Grand Collection range approximately from 2,258 to 4,122 square feet and offer three to six bedrooms and three to four-and-a-half bathrooms. Prices start from the upper $500,000s.
Every new home at Castle Pines Valley comes with a high level of standard features through Lennar's Everything's Included® program. Homebuyers will enjoy items such as granite or quartz kitchen countertops, upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a brand-new variety of home automation technology from today's most trusted brands. Lennar recently became the first homebuilder to offer Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ homes, which provides seamless coverage throughout the entire home through a series of Ruckus wireless access points that are mapped during the design process built in during construction. Additionally, technology items include home security with the Ring Video Doorbell, connectivity with Amazon's Alexa, remote lighting control from Lutron and seamless control of all systems through Samsung SmartThings.
Interested parties should come out to the event to experience what living in a Lennar connected smart home is like firsthand. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, at the Welcome Home Center located at the SW corner of I-25 and Castle Pines. For more information, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
