Fine Line Painting Providing Interior House Painting Services in Ann Arbor
Fine Line Painting, a house painting contractor in Ann Arbor Michigan is providing quality home painting services for those in the Washtenaw County area since 1975.
Interior house painting includes:
* Living rooms, kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms... the whole house!
* Wallpaper removal
* Drywall repairs
* Wood trim repairs
* Custom preparation
* Meticulous clean-up
* And more
"If you need your home's interior painted including walls, ceilings and kitchen cabinets, we provide professional service and a clean, non-smoking crew. We are ready to handle any and all of your residential painting needs" stated Dave Poszywak. We use quality paint and materials from local companies, such as Anderson, O'leary, Sherwin Williams, Benjamin Moore, Behr and Valspar paints.
About Fine-Line Painting
Fine-Line Painting provides residential house painting services in the Ann Arbor Michigan area. Whether it's interior or exterior home painting, we are your professional painters. Call (734) 769-1303 for your free estimate. http://fineline-
Contact
Matthew Hockin
***@interactivemarketinginc.com
