 
News By Tag
* House Painting Contactor
* Ann Arbor
* Michigan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ann Arbor
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31


Fine Line Painting Providing Interior House Painting Services in Ann Arbor

Fine Line Painting, a house painting contractor in Ann Arbor Michigan is providing quality home painting services for those in the Washtenaw County area since 1975.
 
 
House Painting Contractor in Ann Arbor MI
House Painting Contractor in Ann Arbor MI
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Fine Line Painting, a house painting contractor in Ann Arbor Michigan is providing quality home painting services for those in the Washtenaw County area since 1975.  People want the best paint job possible for their homes, and Fine Line provides quality painting with quality paints that last for decades.

Interior house painting includes:

* Living rooms, kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms... the whole house!
* Wallpaper removal
* Drywall repairs
* Wood trim repairs
* Custom preparation
* Meticulous clean-up
* And more

"If you need your home's interior painted including walls, ceilings and kitchen cabinets, we provide professional service and a clean, non-smoking crew. We are ready to handle any and all of your residential painting needs" stated Dave Poszywak. We use quality paint and materials from local companies, such as Anderson, O'leary, Sherwin Williams, Benjamin Moore, Behr and Valspar paints.
About Fine-Line Painting

Fine-Line Painting provides residential house painting services in the Ann Arbor Michigan area. Whether it's interior or exterior home painting, we are your professional painters. Call (734) 769-1303 for your free estimate. http://fineline-painting.com/

Contact
Matthew Hockin
***@interactivemarketinginc.com
End
Source:Fine Line House Painting - Ann Arbor
Email:***@interactivemarketinginc.com Email Verified
Tags:House Painting Contactor, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Industry:Home
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Interactive Marketing, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share