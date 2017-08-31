News By Tag
"Immortal US: WWII Epic" - One Family's Patriotism Is Memorialized in Stirring Biography
Davidson recounted the military heroes within his family, from the Prussian War in Austria in the 1870s, through both world wars fighting for the U.S. His family immigrated to America from Austria in 1875. Davidson's stories to the author ended abruptly when the young man was killed at age 26 in the U.S. Marine Corps barracks bombing in Beirut in 1982.
Davidson's family is not famous, but what they gave to their adopted country can't be measured in anything but courage. Davidson's great-grandfather's eldest son was buried in France after dying as a U.S. Marine in Belleau Woods, France. Michael Davidson's Uncle Michael fought as a USMC captain during World War II, dying in the German Reichstag while pushing to take Berlin in 1945. His aunt, Lieutenant Anna Davidson, was a British/American spy. After she was betrayed by a double agent, she was shot while trying to evade capture.
Says the author, "This story is about the immortal people in the United States, where when one person falls, another takes his or her place. Private Davidson's mother quotes 'that we all have to do our part to make the United States Immortal. No matter the color, no matter the religion, no matter the ethnicity.' This story is about the classic American family. This story is about US."
About the Author: Robert Broome, Jr. resides in King George, Virginia. He retired after 39 years of military and civilian federal service. He wrote this book after a Marine Corps buddy asked him to tell his family's history upon learning Broome wanted to be an author.
"We are proud to be the publisher of this true story citing the heroism and honor of one American family. Though they gave their all for their country, no one outside their family knew of their bravery until this book," says Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
