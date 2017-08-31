News By Tag
Rosh Hashanah Meditation and Shofar in Prospect Park
Kick off the Jewish New Year with a meaningful 'micro-service' open to the public in Prospect Park.
"After last year's record turnout, we realized that there's a real need for a more meaningful and accessible High Holiday celebration,"
The event will last for 30 minutes, beginning at 5:30pm, and will feature a guided meditation, a choir singing traditional Holiday songs and the blowing of the Shofar, the traditional ram's horn. It will take place on the lawn next to the bandshell, near the 9th Street entrance to Prospect Park.
"The idea is to bring the holiday spirit to those that wouldn't be going to a full service in the synagogue," said Rabbi Wolf, "or to those that want to supplement their synagogue service with something different and meaningful."
Following Shofar in the Park, there will be a walk down to the Dog Beach for a traditional Tashlich ritual — a special New Year prayer said adjacent to a body of water.
Shofar in the Park is an opportunity for the community to engage in Jewish celebration and prayer in a neutral space and connects Judaism to people's lives beyond the Synagogue. Find out more about Shofar in the Park and register at http://www.chabadparkslope.com/
About Chabad of Park Slope:
Chabad of Park Slope has been providing meaningful Jewish experiences in the neighborhood for over 25 years. Through its educational and social programs, including Chai Tots Preschool and Chai Hebrew School, it aims to show the relevance of Judaism in the modern world. To learn more, visit: http://www.chabadparkslope.com.
Media Contact
Menashe Wolf
Director, Chabad of Park Slope
menashe@chabadparkslope.com
