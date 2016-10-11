News By Tag
New Children's Book, "Talking To God: Prayers for Children from the World's Religions" by Demi
Publication Details
ISBN: 978-1-937786-
Pub. Date: September 2017
Page Count: 36 Hardback
Price: $17.95, Trim Size: 10" x 8.75"
This Book Includes
* An author's preface and an appendix with notes on the prayers and illustrations
* Several short prayers from major world religions by award-winning author Demi
* Stunning illustrations that celebrate the life of prayer shared by all the world's religions
"A visually pleasing collection with appeal for those families who wish to introduce a universal approach to religious education, suitable for the religion section in larger libraries. (Picture book/religion. 5-9)" —Kirkus Reviews
About the Author and Illustrator
Demi is the award-winning author of over 130 bestselling children's books, including Light Another Candle: The Story and Meaning of Hanukkah, Make Noise, Make Merry: The Story and Meaning of Purim, Jesus, Mary, Saint Francis of Assisi, Muhammad, Rumi, The Fantastic Adventures of Krishna, Buddha, and The Legend of Lao Tzu and the Tao Te Ching. Her titles have sold over half a million copies. The Empty Pot was selected by former First Lady Barbara Bush as one of the books to be read on the ABC Radio Network Program Mrs. Bush's Story Time, sponsored by the Children's Literacy Initiative. Demi's book Gandhi was named a New York Times Best Illustrated Book and received an Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Platinum Award. In addition, she represented the United States at the First International Children's Book Conference in Beijing, China. She lives with her husband in Yarrow Point, WA.
To learn more, please visit our website at http://www.wisdomtalespress.com
End
