New Children's Book, "Talking To God: Prayers for Children from the World's Religions" by Demi

-- How do Jews, Christians, and Muslims pray? What about Hindus and Buddhists, Taoists and Shintoists, Africans and American Indians? How do each of them pray? Find out in award winning author Demi's beautifully illustrated book of prayers for children. Taking readers on an exciting journey across the globe, it celebrates the life of prayer shared by all the world's religions.ISBN: 978-1-937786-69-4Pub. Date: September 2017Page Count: 36 HardbackPrice: $17.95, Trim Size: 10" x 8.75"* An author's preface and an appendix with notes on the prayers and illustrations* Several short prayers from major world religions by award-winning author Demi* Stunning illustrations that celebrate the life of prayer shared by all the world's religions"A visually pleasing collection with appeal for those families who wish to introduce a universal approach to religious education, suitable for the religion section in larger libraries. (Picture book/religion. 5-9)" —Kirkus ReviewsDemi is the award-winning author of over 130 bestselling children's books, including Light Another Candle: The Story and Meaning of Hanukkah, Make Noise, Make Merry: The Story and Meaning of Purim, Jesus, Mary, Saint Francis of Assisi, Muhammad, Rumi, The Fantastic Adventures of Krishna, Buddha, and The Legend of Lao Tzu and the Tao Te Ching. Her titles have sold over half a million copies. The Empty Pot was selected by former First Lady Barbara Bush as one of the books to be read on the ABC Radio Network Program Mrs. Bush's Story Time, sponsored by the Children's Literacy Initiative. Demi's book Gandhi was named a New York Times Best Illustrated Book and received an Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Platinum Award. In addition, she represented the United States at the First International Children's Book Conference in Beijing, China. She lives with her husband in Yarrow Point, WA.To learn more, please visit our website at http://www.wisdomtalespress.com