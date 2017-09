New Tires And Appliances At Cy & Charley's Servicing Waterloo, IA, Manchester, Rowley, Strawberry Pt

They are located in Independence, Iowa, Buchanan County And Service Surrounding Areas For Their Customers Satisfaction. They Also Provide Auto Service And Bedding Options Too.

-- More and more people are looking for brands and products they can trust. When it comes to dependability for tires and appliances...people want to rely on a local business they can call if they ever have any questions. Introducing Cy & Charley's Firestone...Your Tire And Appliance Headquarters. They are owned and operated by Ron Hearn and are located at 1800 3rd Ave SE 50644 in Independence, Iowa.They have a wide variety of brands of tires to choose from, such as, Firestone, Bridgestone, Michelin and BF Goodrich. They provide tires for vehicles like passenger and light truck, commercial truck and off road, agricultural, industrial, construction, trailer, mower and small tire products too. Cy & Charley's provides name brand appliances and excellent bedding options too. They will deliver within their delivery area and provide excellent customer service. When it comes to service....they service autos and tires, on the farm tire service, and wholesale tire delivery. Cy & Charley's wants you to know that you can count on them for those sought after products and services. They also have a YouTube Channel that shows area sports highlights, some sales promotions and more.For more information you can visit: http://cyandcharleys.com/