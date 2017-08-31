 
News By Tag
* Into the Maze
* Euan Mcallen
* Maze
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Enfield
  Middlesex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31


"Into the Maze" by Euan McAllen is published

The first novel in the Maze Trilogy is published by Andrews UK
 
 
INTO THE MAZE - front cover
INTO THE MAZE - front cover
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Into the Maze
Euan Mcallen
Maze

Industry:
Books

Location:
Enfield - Middlesex - England

Subject:
Products

ENFIELD, England - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- ISBN#978-1944156497

"Into the Maze" by Euan McAllen

First novel in the Maze Trilogy is published

About the Book:

The Maze divides up the land, isolating communities and loved ones, and hated ones. On the Outside, the League of Monasteries rules supreme. On the Inside, the Kingdom rules in ignorance of its own isolation, free of all Gods. At its centre, the Village struggles to survive. This is a story of confusion, conflict, deception and double-crossing between members of a dysfunctional Royal Family. It is also the story of a despotic Chief Monk, and the story of an orphaned village girl wishing for a better life. By the end the emotional complexity, hurt and betrayals overwhelms all.

Excerpt from the book:

"No matter, Iedazimus told himself.  He did not need an advantage, just clear thinking.  Unfortunately with his hangover that was not to be had, instead all he had was a bad mix of fog and excitement.  No matter, Iedazimus told himself again.  He raised his knife then hesitated.  Could he kill this sad, broken shell of a man, a man who had lost it all?  He would never find out.  The enemy raised his sword.  The sword was bigger.  Suddenly, the knife felt tiny, useless, but still Iedazimus, the proud warrior,lunged forward and made his challenge.  Weak in the head (and a little at the knees) he heard himself apologizing.

'Sorry but I have to do this.'

'Do what?' replied the Hermit, sounding strangely calm, but then he had been raised to fight with a sword since the age of ten.

And the sword swung out, knocking the knife out of Iedazimus' hand.  Iedazimus, stunned, watched it fly through the air.  He looked back at the old man, wishing to start the confrontation again and get it right this time; else be elsewhere.  He was speechless for now the old man was holding the tip of the sword at his throat.  This was not how it was supposed to be.

"Into the Maze" is available in paperback from Amazon UK at:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/1944156496

This novel can also be downloaded in e-book format from:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Into-Maze-Trilogy-Book-ebook/dp/...

Press/Media Contact Details:

Literary Agent:  Darin Jewell

The Inspira Group Literary Agency

Tel. 0208 292 5163

E-mail:  darin@theinspiragroup.com

Contact
The Inspira Group
02082925163
***@theinspiragroup.com
End
Source:The Inspira Group
Email:***@theinspiragroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Into the Maze, Euan Mcallen, Maze
Industry:Books
Location:Enfield - Middlesex - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Press Release 1 PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share