Award-Winning Sunrise Chevy is Named One of the Top 100 Dealerships to Work For

Automotive News recognized the Glendale Heights dealership with top honors for its commitment to employee well-being and job satisfaction.
 
 
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Sunrise Chevy was recently named one of the "Top 100 Best Dealerships to Work For" by Automotive News. This tremendous accolade recognizes not just the hard work and dedication of the dealership as a whole, but the overall satisfaction of the individual staff as well. The award was given only to the top dealerships that are committed to maintaining a positive work environment. Variables like community involvement, career development, employee well-being, and overall job satisfaction were measured with a confidential survey sent to employees. After data was collected and compiled, Automotive News was proud to report that Sunrise Chevy in Glendale Heights was among the top dealerships in the nation.

Though Sunrise Chevy was celebrated in 2017 as one of the "Top 100 Best Dealerships to Work For," this award-winning dealership is no stranger to this achievement. The dealership also appeared on the list for 2013 and 2015, which highlights the company's dedication to employee satisfaction year after year. Further, this exclusive honor has been given to only 602 dealerships since the program's launch in 2012. When counting individual dealerships, only 231 names have ever received this honor. Sunrise Chevy joins the ranks of the most elite dealerships in the nation, representing the top 2% of dealerships that are eligible for the award.

Automotive News is a global resource that details the latest findings of the top retailers, suppliers, and manufacturers in the industry. Paired with Best Companies Group, Automotive News has set forth to identify the top employers in the United States and Canada since 2012. This annual list has gained the attention of the entire industry, from manufacturers to customers. Individuals can view the full list of award winners at the official site of Automotive News: http://www.autonews.com/bestdealerships.

Sunrise Chevy is located in Glendale Heights, serving the greater Chicagoland area. Those who wish to visit the dealership can visit 414 North Avenue in Glendale Heights to find a large selection of new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles. The award-winning business also has a high-tech service department with certified technicians, along with a finance team specializing in affordable loans and leases. For additional information, Sunrise Chevy can be reached at (630) 984-7554 orcontacted online (https://www.sunrisechevrolet.com/contact-us/).

Click to Share