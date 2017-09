Computer Marketing Associates, Inc. Appoints Nik Scalise as Senior Vice President

Computer Marketing Associates, Inc.

-- Computer Marketing Associates, Inc. (CMA) ( http://www.cmai.com ) announced today that Nik Scalise has joined the firm as Senior Vice President of Sales. In this role he will further develop the company's growing portfolio of federal technology and financing solutions. Scalise comes with a noted record of success in the information technology industry, having spent the last 15 years in federal technology, most recently as Vice President of Key Government Finance. Scalise was instrumental in substantially growing Key's federal finance portfolio that included enterprise software, cyber security, cloud, and infrastructure solutions from leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).Scalise's combined federal sales and business development experience has helped federal technology companies grow their federal business through innovative financing and contracting. Scalise has extensive experience working with OEMs and solution providers, ranging from large established companies to high growth and emerging technology firms."I am excited to take on this new challenging opportunity and look forward to working with the CMA team and solution partner ecosystem to further develop their extensive integrated solution product and service portfolio," said Scalise. "I'm fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on quality, service and integrity."Joe Corini, President of CMA, said, "Nik's wealth of experience and industry knowledge makes him a key addition to the CMA family. We view his appointment as a sign of our commitment to the serve the evolving federal technology landscape, and growing our federal sales and finance business. As the federal government continues to change the way they consume IT assets and services, CMA must have the right talent and strategic resources to remain competitive in this market. Nik is just the visionary leader to continue our pursuit of next generation federal IT."About CMACMA is a value-added reseller and systems integrator of Information Technology (IT) integrated solutions to Federal, State, and Local Governments and a leading provider of financing and business development services to industry. During our 27-year history, CMA has represented hundreds of IT vendors in the marketing and sale of their IT products, solutions and services in the Government marketplace. www.cmai.com