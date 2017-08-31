News By Tag
John Marques joins South Coast Improvement Company
A native of New Bedford and a construction veteran with more than two decades of experience, Marques will work out SCI's Marion, MA office and manage construction projects as part of the company's healthcare, retail and assisted living division.
"We're always on the lookout for top project managers, particularly those with knowledge of the local market. With all the work we've done in New Bedford and the projects coming up there, John is an excellent addition to our team," said Tom Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement, Inc.
Marques holds an Unrestricted construction supervisor's license as well as his OSHA 10 and OSHA 30 certifications along with multiple trade certifications.
"I first heard of South Coast Improvement on LinkedIn and have followed the company for a while. I was extremely impressed with its list of clients and the work they have done in my hometown of New Bedford," said Marques. "I'm very happy to be on board and part of a company with SCI's reputation for doing great work for its clients."
Marques now lives in Dartmouth with his wife Kim and their three children. He's an active volunteer for JDRF and has helped with walks and fundraisers on behalf of Kaitlyn's Crew. Kaitlyn's Crew was named after Marques' cousin who suffers from juvenile diabetes.
For more information South Coast Improvement, please call 508-748-6545 or visit http://www.southcoastimprovement.com.
About South Coast Improvement Company
South Coast Improvement offers a range of design, construction and management services across a variety of sectors—interiors as well as exteriors—including office buildings, health care facilities, educational institutions, commercial properties, assisted living facilities, and residential communities. South Coast Improvement's services include: Preconstruction analysis; Construction management; General contracting;
For more information, visit www.southcoastimprovement.com or call 508-748-6545.
Contact
Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
