 
News By Tag
* Boston General Contractor
* Assisted Living Contractor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Wareham
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31


John Marques joins South Coast Improvement Company

 
 
John Marques
John Marques
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Boston General Contractor
* Assisted Living Contractor

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Wareham - Massachusetts - US

WAREHAM, Mass. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- South Coast Improvement Company (SCI), a design-build general contractor serving New England and the Mid-Atlantic states, recently hired John Marques as a project manager. Marques comes to the Marion, Mass.-based contractor after having been with Commercial Dry Wall & Construction in New Bedford.

A native of New Bedford and a construction veteran with more than two decades of experience, Marques will work out SCI's Marion, MA office and manage construction projects as part of the company's healthcare, retail and assisted living division.

"We're always on the lookout for top project managers, particularly those with knowledge of the local market. With all the work we've done in New Bedford and the projects coming up there, John is an excellent addition to our team," said Tom Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement, Inc.

Marques holds an Unrestricted construction supervisor's license as well as his OSHA 10 and OSHA 30 certifications along with multiple trade certifications.

"I first heard of South Coast Improvement on LinkedIn and have followed the company for a while. I was extremely impressed with its list of clients and the work they have done in my hometown of New Bedford," said Marques. "I'm very happy to be on board and part of a company with SCI's reputation for doing great work for its clients."

Marques now lives in Dartmouth with his wife Kim and their three children. He's an active volunteer for JDRF and has helped with walks and fundraisers on behalf of Kaitlyn's Crew. Kaitlyn's Crew was named after Marques' cousin who suffers from juvenile diabetes.

For more information South Coast Improvement, please call 508-748-6545 or visit http://www.southcoastimprovement.com.

About South Coast Improvement Company

South Coast Improvement offers a range of design, construction and management services across a variety of sectors—interiors as well as exteriors—including office buildings, health care facilities, educational institutions, commercial properties, assisted living facilities, and residential communities.  South Coast Improvement's services include: Preconstruction analysis; Construction management; General contracting; Design/build services;  Capital improvement; Building envelope improvements; and Interior renovations.

For more information, visit www.southcoastimprovement.com or call 508-748-6545.

Contact
Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
End
Source:South Coast Improvement Co.
Email:***@prworkzone.com Email Verified
Tags:Boston General Contractor, Assisted Living Contractor
Industry:Construction
Location:Wareham - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR Works News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share