 
News By Tag
* Real Estate
* Staten Island
* Home Buying 101
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Staten Island
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321


Things To Consider Before Buying a Home

 
 
Things to consider before home buying
Things to consider before home buying
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The thrill of finding a new home may sound exciting but here are a few thoughts before taking the big leap. Let us answer all of your questions so you are prepared to start your house hunt!


• If you are unsure if you should rent or buy, think long term. The real question is how long will you want to live there? If you are looking to move again within the next few months or years maybe renting is your best option.
• Look at the numbers. Realistically how much can you afford to spend? Sit down and go over your financials to see where you're spending and determine how much you can allocate towards your home. You will also need to add on one time fees from purchasing a home, for example, closing costs and legal fees.
• Check your credit score. If you are like many with not so perfect credit scores be sure to clean it up before setting your eyes on new homes. Pay off any debt and financial mistakes you may have. This will take some time, but once completed it will improve your mortgage rate.
• Get pre-approved. A lender will look at pay stubs, tax returns, and other financial documents to determine how much you will be able to borrow.
• Be prepared for a down payment. Having more money in your bank account is best for lenders to see. Your best bet is to use 3%, 5%, 20% or more towards the total price of your home but save a few thousand for closing costs.

Visit our website at http://martino-realty.com/ or call us at (718) 608-9400 for more information on home buying and selling. We are located at 7448 Amboy road in Staten Island, New York.

End
Source:
Email:***@martino-realty.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate, Staten Island, Home Buying 101
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Staten Island - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Martino Realty News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share