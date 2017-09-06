News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Picture Perfect Introduces New Twist on Photo Booth Favorite
Feathered boas wear out after just one party. No one wants to use a worn out boa with half the feathers missing, and replacing high quality boas again and again raise rental costs for photo booth clients. Picture Perfect was determined to stick to their goal of high quality at affordable prices, thus the featherless boa was born. The boas are hand-made at Picture Perfect's Denver office. Each is measured and cut to specific guidelines creating symmetry and uniform across the colorful options. The boas also provide more variety and selection than feather boas, as the Picture Perfect team can combine materials to create one-of-a-kind looks. These boas cut waste and costs, which means the savings are passed on to the guests and clients.
Featherless boas are the newest item offered by Picture Perfect. Check out the rest of their options here: http://www.DenverPhotoBoothRentals.com
Contact
Katharine Schlegel
***@denverphotoboothrentals.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 06, 2017