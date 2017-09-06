 
Picture Perfect Introduces New Twist on Photo Booth Favorite

 
 
DENVER - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Picture Perfect is proud to introduce their featherless boas into the photo booth scene. The photo booth company has been working hard to develop durable, mess-free boas that everyone will love. Party goes and throwers no longer have to worry about fly away feathers sticking to them, or extra cleaning fees from venues.

Feathered boas wear out after just one party. No one wants to use a worn out boa with half the feathers missing, and replacing high quality boas again and again raise rental costs for photo booth clients. Picture Perfect was determined to stick to their goal of high quality at affordable prices, thus the featherless boa was born. The boas are hand-made at Picture Perfect's Denver office. Each is measured and cut to specific guidelines creating symmetry and uniform across the colorful options. The boas also provide more variety and selection than feather boas, as the Picture Perfect team can combine materials to create one-of-a-kind looks. These boas cut waste and costs, which means the savings are passed on to the guests and clients.

Featherless boas are the newest item offered by Picture Perfect. Check out the rest of their options here: http://www.DenverPhotoBoothRentals.com

Katharine Schlegel
Source:
