Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31

Harmful If Swallowed are Going on Tour! Win Tickets!

Thrillcall is hosting giveaways for some of Harmful If Swallowed's tour dates! Read on for more info.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Southern California hardcore band Harmful If Swallowed is gearing up to put out a brand new EP titled Sleepless very soon. To rev fans up, they have put out a new single, "Blame," and are headed out on tour! Celebrate their new music at one of their upcoming shows; see the full list of tour dates below.

Win tickets to see Harmful If Swallowed! Download the Thrillcall app to enter for your chance to win! See instructions below.

Harmful If Swallowed is made up of Martin (vocals, guitar), Carlos Nieto III (bass), and Jay Pinfold (drums). Since releasing their debut album, the band has had songs licensed to MTV, caught the attention of KROQ radio DJ Kat Corbett, and shared the stage with KORN, Bad Religion, Green Day, Unwritten Law and more. The band plans to release their next record, Sleepless later this year.

Harmful If Swallowed has revitalized a classic punk sound and crafted the ability to make relatable, yet mosh pit worthy music. They recently released a new video which depicts two lovers in deep conflict as arguments, frustration, and alcohol tear them apart. Filmed in a vintage style, "Blame," uses kinky elements like leather, bondage, and whips fused with a broken relationship to connect to their overarching theme of love and hate. "Having lived through both love and hate I feel the hate is something that the listener will identify with lyrically," explains lead vocalist, Greg Martin.

***** Thrillcall is giving away a pair of tickets to each of the dates below marked with ^. Free shows are marked with *. Download the Thrillcall app here: https://r.thrl.cl/ec9.3fa.6e

*** Read more and access all contest links on the Thrillcall blog: https://r.thrl.cl/83b.889.c2


Harmful If Swallowed Tour

9/7 – Austin, TX – TheDirty Dog * free!
9/9 – Dallas, TX – The Prophet Bar
9/11 – Scottsdale, AZ – Rogue Bar ^ giveaway!
9/12 – Tempe, AZ – Yucca Tap Room * free!
9/14 – Santa Ana, CA – Blacklist Lounge
9/16 – Hollywood, CA – Viper Room ^ giveaway!
9/17 – San Francisco, CA – Winters Tavern * free!
9/18 – Portland, OR – Twilight Café
9/19 – Seattle, WA – Substation ^ giveaway!
9/20 – Seattle, WA – The Funhouse ^ giveaway!
