Food Waste and Its Opportunities

-- The first lecture, Sept. 21, 2017, "Food Waste Overview" will set out the connection between food waste, economics, the environment, and social issues, presented by John Mandyck, Chief Sustainability Officer, United Technologies Corporation, and co-author ofThe second lecture, Oct. 19, 2017, "Landfill Alternatives for Food Waste," will feature three local experts: Brian Paganini from Quantum Bio Power, Southington;Samuel King, from Blue Earth Compost, West Hartford; Chris Prosperi, owner of Metro Bis Restaurant, Simsbury.The third lecture, Nov. 16, 2017, "Impacts of Food Waste Strategies on Hunger," will be led by Lucy Nolan, Director of End Hunger, CT and Karen Franczyk, Green Mission Coordinator of Whole Foods.Jenny Riggs, President of the Hartford Cooperative Extension Council, said "I'm so excited that John Mandyck the Chief Sustainability Officer from United Technologies will kick off the Green Forum @ Auerfarm. John's book opened my eyes to the scale of the food waste problem and all the interconnected environmental and social issues it affects. If we can reduce food waste, we can have a broad positive impact on our environment and society. "The lectures are being presented by the Hartford Cooperative Extension Council in conjunction with Auer Farm. All lectures will be held from 6:30 to 9:00 PM at AuerFarm, 158 Auer Farm Rd, Bloomfield, CT. Each lecture is $10.00 or attend all three for $25.00. Refreshments provided.To register, send a check, $10.00 per lecture or $25 for all three, to Jay Poliner, 53 Juniper Lane, West Hartford, CT. 06117. Indicate which lecture(s) you will be attending and your email for confirmation. No refunds available, a portion tax deductible. Questions - email Jenny at riggsja@comcast.net.Background -The Hartford Cooperative Extension Council is a not for profit corporation, dedicated to supporting the work of the UConn Cooperative Extension educators in Hartford County. Educators deliver science-based learning to people who can most benefit from it. The Board has a three-fold mission: to advocate for UConn Extension with state and federal legislators;increase public awareness of the 508 Extension programs that have touched almost half a million CT citizens in the past 9 nine years; and to raise funds to supplement funding and grants that the extension educators use to deliver their programs. These include education and support in food and nutrition, food safety, lead paint remediation, urban gardens, pesticide safety, Master Gardener certification, 4-H education; and urban forestry.