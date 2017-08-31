AdvisoryWorld to Attend Orion Advisor Services' 2017 Fuse Conference for FinTech Developers

Defends 2016 Fuse Conference Award Title of Best User Interface

-- AdvisoryWorld (www.advisoryworld.com), a leading software provider for financial advisors, today announced that Michael Wilson, President and COO of AdvisoryWorld, will be attending Orion Advisor Services' fourth consecutive 2017 Fuse Conference on September 7 – 10 in Park City, UT.AdvisoryWorld has attended Fuse since its inaugural conference in September of 2014, receiving awards each year. In 2014, Fuse awarded the company with "Best Use of Orion API" and "Best Research and Analytics Integration", then in 2015 the "Best Use of Orion's Aggregation Tools." Most recently, AdvisoryWorld earned the Fuse Award Title of "Best User Interface," a title they hope to defend at the upcoming 2017 conference.Fuse (https://fuse2017.com/)is the wealth management industry's leading conference dedicated to technology, attracting prominent financial services technology developers and programmers. The central event of Fuse is the "hackathon,"a coding competition hosted by the most innovative names in fintech.AdvisoryWorld has provided the financial services industry with innovative analytical technology since 1987. Its established technology suite supports advisors throughout the entire prospect lead to client lifecycle and includes, Acquire, Advisor Proposal Generator, SCANalytics, and Batch Risk Analysis. Today, over 30,000 investment advisors nationwide utilize AdvisoryWorld technology to help support and grow their practices.# # #AdvisoryWorld is the leading provider of investment analytics, portfolio modeling and proposal generation technology for the financial services industry. Their technology is delivered via off-the-shelf web applications, API, and Professional Services. Founded in 1987, AdvisoryWorld is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and currently services over 30,000 investment professionals nationwide. For more information, please visit www.advisoryworld.com.