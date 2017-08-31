News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AdvisoryWorld to Attend Orion Advisor Services' 2017 Fuse Conference for FinTech Developers
Defends 2016 Fuse Conference Award Title of Best User Interface
AdvisoryWorld has attended Fuse since its inaugural conference in September of 2014, receiving awards each year. In 2014, Fuse awarded the company with "Best Use of Orion API" and "Best Research and Analytics Integration"
Fuse (https://fuse2017.com/)
AdvisoryWorld has provided the financial services industry with innovative analytical technology since 1987. Its established technology suite supports advisors throughout the entire prospect lead to client lifecycle and includes, Acquire, Advisor Proposal Generator, SCANalytics, and Batch Risk Analysis. Today, over 30,000 investment advisors nationwide utilize AdvisoryWorld technology to help support and grow their practices.
# # #
About AdvisoryWorld
AdvisoryWorld is the leading provider of investment analytics, portfolio modeling and proposal generation technology for the financial services industry. Their technology is delivered via off-the-shelf web applications, API, and Professional Services. Founded in 1987, AdvisoryWorld is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and currently services over 30,000 investment professionals nationwide. For more information, please visit www.advisoryworld.com.
Contact
Jacqueline Silva
Silva Communications
***@silvacommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse