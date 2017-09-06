News By Tag
1964-1968 Roller Bearing Retrofit Clutch Pedal Shaft & Brake Bushing Repair Kit
California Pony Cars calls out all car restoration enthusiast in announcing our 1964-1968 Roller Bearing Retrofit Clutch Pedal Shaft & Brake Bushing Repair Kit. Our kit removes all play from the clutch pedal and makes it a much smoother and stronger clutch pedal. It will also decrease pedal effort and allows the use of stronger pressure plates or performance clutches without clutch pedal shaft wear.
This 13-piece kit includes the following:
(1) PEDAL SHAFT
(2) ROLLER BEARING BUSHINGS
(2) NYLON BUSHINGS
(2) RETAINING RINGS
(4) SHIMS
(1) SPRING WAVE DISC WASHER
(1) SELF LOCKING PIN
MSRP: $49.95
About California Pony Cars:
CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production"
View online: http://calponycars.com/
Contact
California Pony Cars
***@calponycars.com
