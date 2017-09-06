 
1964-1968 Roller Bearing Retrofit Clutch Pedal Shaft & Brake Bushing Repair Kit

 
 
Pedal Support Bushing Kit (TRA-643-716)
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- TRA-643-716

California Pony Cars calls out all car restoration enthusiast in announcing our 1964-1968 Roller Bearing Retrofit Clutch Pedal Shaft & Brake Bushing Repair Kit. Our kit removes all play from the clutch pedal and makes it a much smoother and stronger clutch pedal. It will also decrease pedal effort and allows the use of stronger pressure plates or performance clutches without clutch pedal shaft wear.


This 13-piece kit includes the following:

(1) PEDAL SHAFT
(2) ROLLER BEARING BUSHINGS
(2) NYLON BUSHINGS
(2) RETAINING RINGS
(4) SHIMS
(1) SPRING WAVE DISC WASHER
(1) SELF LOCKING PIN

MSRP: $49.95

About California Pony Cars:

CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production" quality of the original mass produced OEM part. When you buy California Pony Parts, you can be sure you are receiving the highest quality products and that you are dealing with a company whose reputation for dependability, fairness and customer satisfaction has helped California Pony Cars to become a leader in the industry. We are very proud of our company's reputation for quality and customer service. For more information about California Pony Cars, check out the company's website at http://calponycars.com .

View online: http://calponycars.com/1964-1973-classic/741-tra-643-716....

