Thomas LaVone Launches "The Sands of Time" in Times Square

S/S 18 Launching with Digital Billboard in New York City!
 
 
www.thomaslavone.com
www.thomaslavone.com
 
MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Thomas LaVone is well-known in New York City as prominent couture fashion designer. His vast talent and attention to detail have made his high-quality couture designs sought after by women from all walks of life including celebrities and fashion icons.

As a couture designer, Thomas LaVone works with women of all shapes and sizes.  He is focused on bringing his signature couture style and fit to all women; with his new ready-to-wear collection offered in sizes 0 – 24, he will bring the fashion industry to its knees and conquer that goal.

"The Sands of Time" for SS/18 will launch with a Times Square billboard.  The collection made with top of the line fabrics and materials and classic designs, will cater to the customizations and tailoring of garments to insure a perfect fit in all sizes.  When asked about the new collection LaVone stated "I was inspired by the desert sands of Egypt and the colorful desert sky. Like the desert, I wanted to create something timeless. I wanted to create a collection of clothes that could be worn today and 50 years from now. I used classic silhouettes with signature Thomas LaVone modernity. The colors are reminiscent of a desert sky at dusk."

"The Sands of Time" will be available at select retailers.  We invite you to take a sneak peek during New York Fashion Week when select pieces from the collection will be seen larger than life on a digital billboard in the heart of New York City.

WHO: Thomas LaVone

WHAT: Times Square Billboard

WHEN: September 11th – 15th; various slots throughout the days

WHERE: 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, Digital Billboard above Madame Trussards

ABOUT THOMAS LAVONE:

Thomas LaVone evokes a timeless feminine aesthetic that is both polished and striking.  An unparalleled craftsmanship beguiles the standard with perfect lines and exceptional fit.


For more information please visit http://www.thomaslavone.com or contact info@thomaslavone.com

