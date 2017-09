Thomas LaVone Launches "The Sands of Time" in Times Square

S/S 18 Launching with Digital Billboard in New York City! Spread the Word!

--is well-known in New York City as prominent couture fashion designer. His vast talent and attention to detail have made his high-quality couture designs sought after by women from all walks of life including celebrities and fashion icons.As a couture designer,works with women of all shapes and sizes. He is focused on bringing his signature couture style and fit towomen; with his new ready-to-wear collection offered in sizes 0 – 24, he will bring the fashion industry to its knees and conquer that goal.for SS/18 will launch with a Times Square billboard. The collection made with top of the line fabrics and materials and classic designs, will cater to the customizations and tailoring of garments to insure a perfect fit in all sizes. When asked about the new collectionstated "I was inspired by the desert sands of Egypt and the colorful desert sky. Like the desert, I wanted to create something timeless. I wanted to create a collection of clothes that could be worn today and 50 years from now. I used classic silhouettes with signaturemodernity. The colors are reminiscent of a desert sky at dusk."will be available at select retailers. We invite you to take a sneak peek during New York Fashion Week when select pieces from the collection will be seen larger than life on a digital billboard in the heart of New York City.Thomas LaVoneTimes Square BillboardSeptember 11th – 15th; various slots throughout the days42Street and 8Avenue, Digital Billboard above Madame TrussardsThomas LaVone evokes a timeless feminine aesthetic that is both polished and striking. An unparalleled craftsmanship beguiles the standard with perfect lines and exceptional fit.For more information please visit http:// www.thomaslavone.com or contact info@thomaslavone.com