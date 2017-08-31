News By Tag
Thomas LaVone Launches "The Sands of Time" in Times Square
S/S 18 Launching with Digital Billboard in New York City! Spread the Word!
As a couture designer, Thomas LaVone works with women of all shapes and sizes. He is focused on bringing his signature couture style and fit to all women; with his new ready-to-wear collection offered in sizes 0 – 24, he will bring the fashion industry to its knees and conquer that goal.
"The Sands of Time" for SS/18 will launch with a Times Square billboard. The collection made with top of the line fabrics and materials and classic designs, will cater to the customizations and tailoring of garments to insure a perfect fit in all sizes. When asked about the new collection LaVone stated "I was inspired by the desert sands of Egypt and the colorful desert sky. Like the desert, I wanted to create something timeless. I wanted to create a collection of clothes that could be worn today and 50 years from now. I used classic silhouettes with signature Thomas LaVone modernity. The colors are reminiscent of a desert sky at dusk."
"The Sands of Time" will be available at select retailers. We invite you to take a sneak peek during New York Fashion Week when select pieces from the collection will be seen larger than life on a digital billboard in the heart of New York City.
WHO: Thomas LaVone
WHAT: Times Square Billboard
WHEN: September 11th – 15th; various slots throughout the days
WHERE: 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, Digital Billboard above Madame Trussards
ABOUT THOMAS LAVONE:
Thomas LaVone evokes a timeless feminine aesthetic that is both polished and striking. An unparalleled craftsmanship beguiles the standard with perfect lines and exceptional fit.
For more information please visit http://www.thomaslavone.com or contact info@thomaslavone.com
Media Contact
BSPR
646-480-2213
***@bsprshowroom.com
