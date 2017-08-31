News By Tag
AMM Communications Selected as one of Small Business Monthly's "2017 Future 50" Recipients
"This is an honor to be selected as one of the Future 50 award recipients. We are thrilled to be included with this amazing group of local companies. Give the caliber of the Future 50 companies, St. Louis has a bright future," said Ann Marie Mayuga, AMM Communications principal and co-founder.
For more information about Small Business Monthly's "Future 50" 2017 recipients, please visit the following link, http://www.pageturnpro.com/
AMM Communications has also been voted one of the "Best St. Louis Public Relations Firms" by the readers of Small Business Monthly for eight consecutive years from 2010-17.
Founded in 2008, AMM Communications LLC, the St. Louis-based strategic marketing communications, public relations, and talent acquisition firm, provides media relations, business development, crisis communications, content marketing, internal communications, communications skills training, digital marketing, reputation management, social media consulting, and executive search services for businesses nationwide. AMM Communications is WBE certified, and has been voted one of the "Best PR Firms in St. Louis" by Small Business Monthly from 2010-2017. We want to help you … Drive your sales. Communicate better. Hire well. For more information, please visit, http://ammcommunications.com or call 314.485.9499.
