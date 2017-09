AMM Communications Selected as one of Small Business Monthly's "2017 Future 50" Recipients

Ann Marie Mayuga, AMM Communications

Ann Marie Mayuga

Ed Mayuga

-- AMM Communications LLC, a WBE-certified, St. Louis-based public relations, communications skills training and marketing firm, was selected as one of"2017 Future 50" companies, an award recognizing privately held companies that are key economic indicators for regional business growth."This is an honor to be selected as one of the Future 50 award recipients. We are thrilled to be included with this amazing group of local companies. Give the caliber of the Future 50 companies, St. Louis has a bright future," said Ann Marie Mayuga, AMM Communications principal and co-founder.For more information about"Future 50" 2017 recipients, please visit the following link, http://www.pageturnpro.com/St-Louis-Small-Business-Monthly/80477-STL-SBM-September-2017/index.html#30.AMM Communications has also been voted one of the "Best St. Louis Public Relations Firms" by the readers offor eight consecutive years from 2010-17.Founded in 2008, AMM Communications LLC, the St. Louis-based strategic marketing communications, public relations, and talent acquisition firm, provides media relations, business development, crisis communications, content marketing, internal communications, communications skills training, digital marketing, reputation management, social media consulting, and executive search services for businesses nationwide. AMM Communications is WBE certified, and has been voted one of the "Best PR Firms in St. Louis"from 2010-2017. We want to help you …For more information, please visit, http://ammcommunications.com or call 314.485.9499.