Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31

Capital-Dwellers to Delight in the "Arrested Decay" of California's Most Famous Ghost Town

Photographer Will Furman presents his unique "Inside-Out" photography from the new book Bodie: Good Times and Bad by Nicholas Clapp
 
 
Bodie: Good Times and Bad (2017, Sunbelt Publications)
 
EL CAJON, Calif. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- San Diego, CA— Fine Art Photographer Will Furman presents a photo-illustrated discussion on the newly published book, Bodie: Good Times and Bad on Wednesday, September 13 at 6:00 PM in the California State Library's Stanley Mosk Library and Courts Building. During the Night at the State Library event, Furman will discuss the unique history of what has become America's most popular ghost town, as well as how he used a technique he's dubbed "Inside-Out" photography to capture the haunted feeling of the town.

Bodie: Good Times and Bad (2017, Sunbelt Publications) by Nicholas Clapp with photography by Will Furman examines Bodie's dual nature. The mining town of Bodie was called both a "fearfully and wonderfully bad place" in the 1870's—a town of hard-working pioneers. Mark Twain remarked of the town that vice versus virtue made for exciting times.

To capture that Bodie of yesterday in the ghostly remains of today, Furman developed the technique he describes as "Inside-Out." This entails a single image technique that utilizes both the reflectivity and translucency of windows to create a single image with multiple planes. The result conjures a Bodie that is haunting and evocative. Furman developed his photographic finesse during his career as a commercial photographer, during which he produced scores of marketing and educational films for Apple, Black & Decker, and many other companies. Now a fine art photographer, his work can be viewed at willfurmanphotography.com.

A Night at the State Library is a free program made possible by a generous donation from the California State Library Foundation. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at Eventbrite.

For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-at-the-state-library...

Kara Murphy
***@sunbeltpub.com
