Long Island Bacon Bash To Be Held at Pennysaver Amphitheater at Bald Hill Saturday, September 23rd

Festival to Feature Dozens of Vendors Serving Bacon Themed Treats Along with Craft Beer Sampling and More!

-- August, 2017 (Farmingville, NY) -- A brand new food festival and celebration is coming to Suffolk County. The Long Island Bacon Bash (https://www.bestbaconfest.com/)will be held on Saturday, September 23rd at the Pennysaver Amphitheater at Bald Hill (1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, NY 11738) from noon to 10pm. ADMISSION IS FREE. JVC Broadcasting (http://jvcbroadcasting.com/)and Long Island Events will organize and promote this full-fledged bacon and beer blowout with craft beer samples from over 20 regional breweries and samples of bacon-infused snacks and dishes from over 30 local vendors.Treats like bacon cheese quesadillas, bacon filled wontons, apple bacon puffs, bacon bit toppings for ice cream and more will be available, even a bacon infused beer will be available! There will also be nonstop music from local musicians, an activity zone, beer, wine, and even a bacon dippin' station with proceeds going to Long Island Cares (https://www.licares.org/)"We're excited to bring this food focused event to Suffolk County," said Long Island Events General Manager Patrick Caracciolo. "Bacon is a hot item and these type of bacon events are popping up all over the country. We wanted to bring this concept to Suffolk County and we know the local food vendors will have fun coming up with bacon themed menu items!"The parking lot of the Pennysaver Amphitheater will open at 10AM on Saturday September 23rd. Doors to the venue will open at 12 Noon. Overflow parking for the venue will be at Brookhaven Town Hall.JVC Broadcasting is the largest independently owned radio group on Long Island with five FM stations, including LI News Radio 103.9, Top 40 Dance, Party 105, My Country 96.1, Oldies 98.1 and LaFiesta 98.5.Long Island Events is the operator of the Pennysaver Amphitheater. Long Island Events has committed to maintain great entertainment and family event for years to come, thanks to partners like: The Town of Brookhaven, Island Federal Credit Union, Westbury Toyota, Coors Light and Slomins The Home Security Company.For More Information on the Long Island Bacon Bash, VISIT:FOR VENDOR INFO CONTACT Patrick [AT] JVCBroadcasting.comFor Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick [AT] RickeberleAgency.com