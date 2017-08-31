CIMdata Publishes PLM Geography Analysis Report

News By Tag
The Fifth and Final Module of the 2017 PLM MAR Report Series.
The PLM market grew to $40.6 billion overall in 2016 (5% growth over 2015). For 2016, the Americas had 37.6% of the PLM market, with EMEA at 34.1%, and Asia-Pacific with 28.3%. The Americas region is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach $20.9 billion in 2021. EMEA and Asia-Pacific will have CAGRs of 6.7% and 7.3% respectively. EMEA will grow to $19 billion and Asia-Pacific will reach nearly $16.4 billion in 2021.
"The global PLM market grew strongly in 2016," states Stan Przybylinski, CIMdata Vice President, and research lead. "The leading PLM solution providers are consolidating their portfolios after years of acquisitions, and increasing revenues in 2016, in part, by expanding their footprints at their existing clients. Industrial companies are using PLM to enable highly collaborative, distributed, flexible design and manufacturing environments to help better manage the entire product or plant lifecycle. This ability is critical to all industries and only becomes more complex as smart, connected products must act as parts of larger systems."
The CIMdata PLM Market Analysis Report Series is packaged as five modules:
1.The CIMdata 2017 Executive PLM Market Report provides an overview of CIMdata's complete global analysis. It includes key charts on PLM market investment statistics through 2016, forecasts of investments for 2017 through 2021, and a summary of PLM solution providers' performance in 2016.
2.The CIMdata 2017 PLM Industry Review and Trends Report is mainly qualitative in nature and focuses on key issues facing the global PLM ecosystem of solution providers and end user organizations. It highlights changes that occurred in 2016, what effects those changes may have in the short and medium term, and what is on the horizon in the years to come.
3.The CIMdata 2017 PLM Market and Solution Provider Analysis Report details measures of and forecasts for the overall PLM market and its key segments, including Tools, cPDm, and Digital Manufacturing. The Tools section has additional details on sub-segments, including MCAD, NC, S&A, EDA, and AEC. It also includes CIMdata's estimates of PLM solution provider revenues in these segments and sub-segments for 2017 through 2021.
4.The CIMdata 2017 PLM Market Geographic Analysis Report provides an additional view of the 2016 market results, by major geography. CIMdata's 2016 estimates and market forecasts for PLM and the major PLM market segments are provided for the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, the report includes estimates and forecasts for the cPDm segment within specific European and Asia-Pacific countries and regions.
5.The CIMdata 2017 PLM Market Industry Analysis Report provides an industry segmentation view of the 2016 market results. CIMdata's 2015 estimates and market forecasts for PLM and cPDm are provided for eight different industry sectors: aerospace and defense; automotive and other transportation;
The CIMdata PLM Market Analysis Report Series is available as a five-module set or each module can be purchased separately. It is also available as part of the CIMdata PLM Community Gold Membership. Further details and pricing information about the report and Community Memberships are available at www.cimdata.com.
About CIMdata
CIMdata, a leading independent worldwide firm, provides strategic management consulting to maximize an enterprise's ability to design and deliver innovative products and services through the application of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Since its founding in 1983, CIMdata has delivered world-class knowledge, expertise, and best-practice methods on PLM solutions. These solutions incorporate both business processes and a wide-ranging set of PLM-enabling technologies.
CIMdata works with both industrial organizations and providers of technologies and services seeking competitive advantage in the global economy. In addition to consulting, CIMdata conducts research, provides PLM-focused subscription services, and produces several commercial publications. The company also provides industry education through PLM certificate programs, seminars, and conferences worldwide. CIMdata serves clients around the world from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about CIMdata's services, visit our website at www.CIMdata.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/
