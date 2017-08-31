 
News By Tag
* Fall Colors
* Adventure Travel
* Moab Utah
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Moab
  Utah
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31

Moab Adventure Center Predicts Record Numbers This Fall on Raft, Mountain Bike and 4x4 Trips

Moab is the adventure world that never sleeps and the most exciting time of year here is Autumn.
 
 
Hummer sunset
Hummer sunset
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fall Colors
Adventure Travel
Moab Utah

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Moab - Utah - US

MOAB, Utah - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Moab's leading purveyor of outdoor adventure is coming off its best summer ever in terms of bookings and looks for this trend to continue over the upcoming fall color season.

The Moab Adventure Center reports a 35% increase in mountain biking trips sold this year in step with a nearly 50% increase in half-day Hummer Safaris and a 15% uptick in overnight river rafting adventures on the Colorado River.

"And this was over the summer months when tourism to Moab runs high along with the daytime thermometer," reports Brandon Lake, company CMO.  "We can't wait for the fall, the turning colors and more moderate temperatures as we expect this trend will continue."

Colorado River rafting, redrock mountain bike escapes and four-wheel safaris continue through the end October when the quiet season finally descends.

However, any quiet here is short-lived, reports Moab Adventure Center.

"Moab is the adventure world that never sleeps," says Jamie Pearce, Manager of the Moab Adventure Center (http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/), the region's one-stop-shop for activities, gear and advice for exploring the slick rock surroundings bounded by Arches and Canyonlands National Parks.

One of the most exciting times of year here is Autumn when the yellow cottonwoods along the Colorado River and the golden aspens of the La Sal Mountains play with the reds and oranges of this multi-colored terrain. A perfect fall getaway is enhanced with cooler days and increased elbow room in the national parks.

Through late October visitors can enjoy scenic rafting on Colorado River's warmer water and playful but not difficult rapids. Available are half-day (morning or afternoon from $62 per person), full-day (from $94 per person including barbeque lunch) and overnight (from $273 per person) guided and outfitted excursions. For details please see http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/trips/rafting/.

With temperatures in the mid-70s to mid-80s, visitors turn to mountain biking packages for varied ability levels that lead into backcountry vistas and terrain. The per person rate is from $99. For details please see http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/trips/biking/.

Hummer® 4x4 Adventures (thru October), from $80 per person, yield spectacular off-road views of the towering La Sal Mountains on the Utah-Colorado border. For details please see http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/trips/hummer/.

The Moab Area Travel Council (http://www.discovermoab.com/) reports that a heightened demand for accommodations comes with cooler weather in September and October and in the first two weeks of November. Also popular are Presidents Day Weekend in February and some March, April and May weekends. The region's 3,438 bed count is expected to grow in 2018 by 500 additional hotel rooms and over 60 overnight vacation rentals. A goal is to grow the transient room tax by expanding the bed base to support an increasing year-round demand. In addition, each visitor spends on average $130 a day ($52 on meals and $78 on transportation and other, excluding lodging/accommodations/tours).

To speed things up so people can slow themselves down, the region now has scheduled daily air service (http://www.discovermoab.com/airline.htm) from Denver, CO, and Salt Lake City, UT.

About the Moab Adventure Center

Moab Adventure Center (http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/) is a division of Western River Expeditions (http://www.westernriver.com/) an adventure travel company headquartered in Salt Lake City, with operations and offices in Moab and Fredonia, AZ. The company is the largest single tour provider in Moab. The Moab Adventure Center is located at 225 South Main St., Moab, UT 84532. For information and reservations please call (435) 259-7019 or (866) 904-1163 or send an email from http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/contact/. The center also has a 2,000-square-foot retail space selling adventure related gear, clothing and souvenirs.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, interviews and photos please contact Widness & Wiggins PR:

Sara Widness: 802.234.6704 / sara@widnesspr.com

Dave Wiggins: 720.301.3822 / dave@travelnewssource.com

Contact
Widness & Wiggins PR
***@travelnewssource.com
End
Source:Mr.
Email:***@travelnewssource.com
Tags:Fall Colors, Adventure Travel, Moab Utah
Industry:Travel
Location:Moab - Utah - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
W&W PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share