Moab Adventure Center Predicts Record Numbers This Fall on Raft, Mountain Bike and 4x4 Trips
Moab is the adventure world that never sleeps and the most exciting time of year here is Autumn.
The Moab Adventure Center reports a 35% increase in mountain biking trips sold this year in step with a nearly 50% increase in half-day Hummer Safaris and a 15% uptick in overnight river rafting adventures on the Colorado River.
"And this was over the summer months when tourism to Moab runs high along with the daytime thermometer,"
Colorado River rafting, redrock mountain bike escapes and four-wheel safaris continue through the end October when the quiet season finally descends.
However, any quiet here is short-lived, reports Moab Adventure Center.
"Moab is the adventure world that never sleeps," says Jamie Pearce, Manager of the Moab Adventure Center (http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
One of the most exciting times of year here is Autumn when the yellow cottonwoods along the Colorado River and the golden aspens of the La Sal Mountains play with the reds and oranges of this multi-colored terrain. A perfect fall getaway is enhanced with cooler days and increased elbow room in the national parks.
Through late October visitors can enjoy scenic rafting on Colorado River's warmer water and playful but not difficult rapids. Available are half-day (morning or afternoon from $62 per person), full-day (from $94 per person including barbeque lunch) and overnight (from $273 per person) guided and outfitted excursions. For details please see http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
With temperatures in the mid-70s to mid-80s, visitors turn to mountain biking packages for varied ability levels that lead into backcountry vistas and terrain. The per person rate is from $99. For details please see http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
Hummer® 4x4 Adventures (thru October), from $80 per person, yield spectacular off-road views of the towering La Sal Mountains on the Utah-Colorado border. For details please see http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
The Moab Area Travel Council (http://www.discovermoab.com/)
To speed things up so people can slow themselves down, the region now has scheduled daily air service (http://www.discovermoab.com/
