Urologist Phoenix Roscoe Nelson MD
Throughout their lifetimes, men have certain health problems for which they're going to want to see their primary care physician. There are others for which they may want to see a specialist, like a urologist. Most of the time these problems are dealt in short order, but sometimes they reveal things that need additional examination.
For example, it is important to see a urologist if you experience E. D. because it could indicate a larger health issue. Any time that a man notices he's having those problems, certain other health issues like vascular disease, hypertension, renal failure and some others may be having a detrimental effect on intimacy. When experiencing E. D., it is a good idea self-refer to a urologist, instead of waiting to be referred by his primary care physician.
Another reason to see a urologist, is if you experience urinary incontinence, or leaking urine. There are a number treatment options, including medication and surgery.
If you experience the scary event of blood in your urine, you need to be seen by a urologist. That should also be an automatic self-referral. Blood in the urine is a strong sign of possible bladder or kidney cancer.
Some other symptoms that men should not ignore are lower abdominal pain, a mass or lumps on the testicles, any difficulty urinating, such as slow or low stream, intermittent streams or high frequency of urinating with little or no results.
While men are notorious for avoiding any doctor for what they identify to be minor health issues, it is imperative for them to recognize symptoms that may warn of a larger problem.
When searching for a top notch urologist Phoenix Roscoe Nelson MD has an excellent reputation.
