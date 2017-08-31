 
Kingsley-Rose Dominating the Healthcare Recruiting Market

 
 
KR Logo
INDIANAPOLIS - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Kingsley-Rose is making a big splash in the Healthcare Recruiting space.  Their reputation of being a unique recruiting experience is spreading across the U.S. as several Healthcare providers have jumped on board. Jeff Buttitta who heads up their Healthcare Recruiting division said "Our no nonsense approach along with some of the most competitive prices in the industry is being recognized by key decision makers"  Buttitta went on to say "We are able to land top talent through our unique multi-step process in a more timely and cost effective manner"  Kingsley-Rose has a process that is yielding quick results and saving organizations thousands of dollars.  They recently helped one of their Texas based customers transform a Case Management department that was strapped by high expenses due to the overutilization of contract labor.  Buttitta and his team were able to source and recruit full time dedicated employees which have yielded positive results in a short timeframe. What also makes the experience different with Jeff Buttitta and his Kingsley-Rose team is that they have a strong NO in their sales approach.  They will only take on assignments that they are sure will be successful.  Buttitta said "Some of our competitors will take on any client that comes across which straps their entire team down and makes them less effective with their clients"  He went on to say "We keep a good balance of assignments which assures our client that they will get the attention they need and deserve"  If you are a key decision maker in a healthcare organization that has some recruiting needs, it may be worth a call to reach out to Jeff Buttitta and his Kingsley-Rose team.  Jeff can be reached by email at jeff.buttitta@kingsley-Rose.com or by calling him at 317-710-2500. www.kingsley-rose.com

