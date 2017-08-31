News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Team Buda Juice Is A Winner For Athletes
National Champion Triathlete Kearci Job Smith Trusts Buda Juice: She Receives Vital Vitamins and Minerals Her Body Needs To Combat the Stress of Training and Active Lifestyle
Kearci credits Buda Juice as an important part of her nutritional program and claims she could go on for days about what the juices have done for her. As of October 1, Kearci will begin her professional triathlon career with an Olympic dream. Currently, she is training with Siri Lindley, one of the sport's top coaches.
"My diet has not always been the healthiest it could be and I often don't get all of my servings of fruit and veggies. Buda Juice has helped round out my diet and help me receive important vitamins and minerals my body needs to combat the stress of my training and active lifestyle," said Kearci Jobe Smith.
"Being an endurance athlete, I can tell a huge difference, especially in the inflammation in my body. My joints don't ache like they have in the past and I recover better. I also feel Buda Juice has helped boost my immune system," Kearci added.
Kearci is focused on sports nutrition and has been drinking Buda Juice daily since October 2016. Her doctors and coach, Siri Lindley, a renowned triathlon world champion, have defined a daily Buda Juice program as part of her training and nutritional regimen.
The Buda Juice protocol for Kearci was vetted by Coach Lindley. An American triathlon coach and former professional triathlete, she now focuses on coaching some of the world's top athletes in triathlon, including Kearci Jobe Smith.
Kearci emphasizes, "What sets Buda Juice apart from other juices is that you can tell they make their juice from the best quality produce. There are no additives, no sweeteners, just certified organic fruits and veggies. I love that it's refrigerated all through the farm to juicing to delivery process. How much fresher could it be?"
"Every day we hear from both amateur and professional athletes from across a broad range of sports – professional football, hockey and basketball players included – that the health benefits they receive from Buda Juice are immeasurable. Their training is supplemented with the vitamins in our juices. We are Kearci's biggest fan club and her success is a testament to why Buda Juice is considered high quality and a performance differentiator,"
"It is the most refreshing juice I have ever tasted. I never get tired of drinking it. Quite frankly my body craves its Buda Juice every day! The flavors are bold and full and you know you are putting quality vitamins and minerals in your body. And you are also feeling refreshed at the same time," Kearci says.
Buda Juice Background:
Founded in 2014, Buda Juice currently has 50 locations: 21 branded locations and 18 Buda Zen hospitality outlets in Texas and 11 locations in Toronto, Canada. Zen Juices can also be found at restaurants and hospitality locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth. The company has an E-Store on its website and ships nationwide in its signature glass bottles. Buda Juice is the only company in the United States that offers USDA Certified Organic, fresh and unprocessed, glass bottled juice with an unbroken cold chain from farm to bottle to the consumer.
The Buda Juice menu includes 9 fresh juices, a ginger boost, a turmeric boost, Zen Orange Juice, and Zen Grapefruit Juice along with the Buda Almond Milk and the Buda Basilato Soup. One, three and five day cleanses help customers to detoxify and energize. shop.budajuice.com (https://shop.budajuice.com/
Buda Juices are:
• Certified Organic — Buda Juice gets all ingredients straight from organic farmers and all produce is USDA Certified Organic. There are no pesticides or GMOs blended into a Buda Juice. Buda Juice's direct relationships with farmers means that all the produce is very, very fresh — the vegetables and fruits go straight onto the refrigerated truck to the refrigerated kitchen and the company's presses. Buda Juice typically goes from farm to consumer in 5 days or less, always staying at 35°F.
• Cold-Pressed — Buda Juice state-of-the-
• Glass Bottles and Recycling — Buda Juice believes in glass bottles, which means a low environmental impact. Glass is 100% natural, 100% recyclable and also helps to retain the flavors. Plastic is made from chemicals, can mimic hormones, and cannot be recycled back into bottles. Consumers benefit from the Buda Juice "Empty Exchange" program with a $1 off their next purchase when a bottle is returned. Recycling is an important principle of Buda Juice and the company donates its organic pulp to local, non-profit farming programs.
• Raw and Unprocessed — Never processed or pasteurized in any way nor contaminated by pesticides or chemicals with no HPP (high-pressure processing) to extend the shelf life of its juice, each hand-squeezed bottle of Buda Juice is full of nutrients, enzymes, vitamins, and raw energy just as nature intended.
DROPBOX Link to high-res images:
https://www.dropbox.com/
Media Contact
Barbara Buzzell
bb@buzzellco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse