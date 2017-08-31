News By Tag
* Shaggy
* IEDAwards
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Grammy Award Winning Reggae Artist Shaggy and "Love and Hip Hop: New York"s Tara Wallace to Host
Awards Show to Honor Influential Celebs, Philanthropists, and Business People Who Proudly Serve Their Communities Along with Red Carpet, Musical Performances, and More in Brooklyn
Highlights include 2017 IED award presentations to distinctive leaders such as Dr. Dexter Mckenzie, private care physician for over 15 years who will receive the Outstanding Achievement Award. The International Award in Music will be given to the brilliant musically gifted Maxi Priest,and Criminal and Civil Rights Lawyers Glenn A. Gaber and Rebecca Freedman will receive the IED Lifetime Humanitarian Award. Gaberis the founder of "Exoneration Initiative (http://exonerationinitiative.org/
The mission of the IED Awards is to encourage, empower, and highlight individuals from all walks of life. A Red Carpet will take place from 7-8PM and a Cocktail Reception preceding the Award Ceremony from 8-11PM, featuring a tribute to the calypso king of the world, The Mighty Sparrow (http://www.mightysparrow.com/
"We are proud to honor those who have contributed and or have set trends in their careers, we know that this year will be bigger and better! We are happy that the Awards will take place for the first time at The King Theatre in Brooklyn" said IED Awards CEO, Madonna Williams."The IED Awards is also pleased to honor Irie Jam Radio personality DJ Roy with The IED Media Award. This year's award show also includes a new category: The IED Trailblazer Awardbeing presented tophotographer Roland Hyde."
The high-profile celebration will bring out presenters like the Honorary Consulate of Jamaica (http://jamaicanconsulatechicago.org/)
Tickets Can Be Purchase at Ticketmaster.com, and The Kings Theatre Box Office. For Sponsorship and Additional Information, CALL 347-302-1687 or iedawards98 [AT] gmail.com.
For More Information on the 5th Annual Image Entertainment Distinction (IED) Awards, VISIT: https://goo.gl/
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick [AT] RickeberleAgency.com
Contact
Rick Eberle PR
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse