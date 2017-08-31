 
Blue Water Trucking Bulk Water Delivery

 
ROMEO, Mich. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Blue Water Trucking hauls bulk water to homes and businesses throughout Metro Detroit and across the state of Michigan. Blue Water Trucking has a fleet of 6,500 gallon tankers stationed at our headquarters in Romeo, Michigan. Our pricing is per tanker delivered to your location for various uses like pool water, construction water, or farm water. Each tanker is equipped with a 300 foot hose and we can provide a quote if you need additional length. You can use our Request Service form to the right to send us your information and location so we can email you an estimate of the cost per load of water delivered to your location. If you need a water truck to fill your pool (or anything else) give us a call.

Our drivers provide non-potable bulk water to residential or commercial properties. Our clients utilize bulk water for a number of reasons:

Pool Filling and Spa Filling

Bulk Non-Potable Water

Water Tanker Rentals

Water for Construction Sites

Residential Water Delivery

Agricultural Water Delivery

Bulk Water for Movies, Commercials, and Photo Shoots

Find out more here: http://www.bluewatertrucking.net/
Source:Blue Water Trucking
Email:***@rccwebmedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Water, Freight, Pool Water
Industry:Transportation
Location:Romeo - Michigan - United States
