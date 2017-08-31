 
Ferguson Case Orr Paterson Launches New Website

New site features a more comprehensive profile of the firm's practice areas and expertise
 
VENTURA, Calif. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Ventura County's largest law firm, Ferguson Case Orr Paterson, recently launched its new website at www.fcoplaw.com. Designed to offer quick and easy access to essential information, the new site features a more comprehensive profile of the firm's practice areas and expertise, attorney listings with full bios, and a news section with timely updates on attorneys, events and community activities.

The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced content focused on the firm's mission to guide clients through complex transactions and legal challenges without sacrificing the personal service that has made FCOP the leading choice for businesses and individuals for the past 35 years.

"We are excited about our new website and the centralized information it provides for businesses, individuals and other law firms looking for collaboration," said Michael Velthoen, FCOP managing partner. "We believe that the new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our firm's presence."

For over 35 years, FCOP has been providing quality solutions and personal attention to clients throughout California. Conveniently located in Westlake Village and Ventura, our two full-service offices offer expert counsel across 15 specialized practice groups. With commitment and pride, we also serve the community through pro bono services and by volunteering and sponsoring a variety of civic, professional and charitable organizations. For more information, visit www.fcoplaw.com.

