Ferguson Case Orr Paterson Launches New Website
New site features a more comprehensive profile of the firm's practice areas and expertise
The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced content focused on the firm's mission to guide clients through complex transactions and legal challenges without sacrificing the personal service that has made FCOP the leading choice for businesses and individuals for the past 35 years.
"We are excited about our new website and the centralized information it provides for businesses, individuals and other law firms looking for collaboration,"
For over 35 years, FCOP has been providing quality solutions and personal attention to clients throughout California. Conveniently located in Westlake Village and Ventura, our two full-service offices offer expert counsel across 15 specialized practice groups. With commitment and pride, we also serve the community through pro bono services and by volunteering and sponsoring a variety of civic, professional and charitable organizations. For more information, visit www.fcoplaw.com.
Julie Hall
