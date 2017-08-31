Urologist Glendale Roscoe Nelson MD

News By Tag
Urology
Urology is a specialty field that deals with the treatment of conditions and maladies involving the male and female urinary tract, as well as the male reproductive organs. People that specialize in urology are called urologists; urologists are trained to diagnose, detect and treat this group of disorders and diseases.
Urologists treat conditions that include those involving the kidneys, the ureters, the adrenal glands, the bladder, and the urethra In males. A urologist may also treat conditions of the testes, epididymis, vas deferens, seminal vesicles, and prostate. Urology involves medical management of conditions such as urinary tract infection and prostate enlargement, as well as surgical management of conditions such as bladder cancer, prostate cancer, kidney stones and stress incontinence when necessary.
When conditions such as cancer of the urinary tract exist, urologists may need to work in team with oncologists or radiotherapists. Collaboration with nephrologists who deal with kidney conditions, gynecologists who deal with the female reproductive system and endocrinologists who treat conditions of the endocrine system and hormone disorders may also be necessary. Urologists may also collaborate with physicians of pediatric surgery and colorectal surgery.
Urologists undergo post-graduate training for five years, completing twelve months in general surgery and thirty six months in clinical urology. The remaining twelve months may be spent training in general surgery, clinical urology or a field that is relevant to urology. Once a urology degree is obtained there are additional specialist's fields that may be practiced.
One such field is Endourology, which deals with the closed manipulation of the urinary tract. The field has grown to now include minimally invasive surgical procedures. Procedures are carried out using endoscopes inserted into the urinary tract and examples include prostate surgery, stone removal surgery and simple urethral or ureteral surgeries.
Urologic oncology treats genitourinary malignancies such as cancers of the kidney, adrenal glands, prostate, bladder, ureters, and genitals.
Neurology involves management of conditions that affect the nervous control of the genitourinary system or abnormal urination. Some examples of neurological conditions that may lead to these conditions include Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, stroke and spinal cord injuries.
Pediatric urology involves the correction of genitourinary problems arising in children such as undescended testes or cryptorchidism and vesicoureteral reflux.
These urologic conditions and diseases can be effectively treated by qualified urologists.
