The Shores at Breckenridge on Track to Double Construction Starts
Success of Riverfront Community Reflects Robust Summit County Market
"Right now we have seven homes under construction – four are under contract and three were recently listed for sale," said Noah Hahn, managing partner of Boulder-based Meriwether Properties that has partnered with San Diego's Pathfinder Partners on the community. "We've had tremendous interest in the community and plan to start building five to seven more during the remaining four months of the year."
"The first newly-designed river duplex is due to be completed before winter," he added. Already, nine of the paired homes along the river have been sold with one pending sale and one available. That leaves only three paired home sites adjacent to the river remaining for construction.
"Year-to-date total gross sales volume for Summit County has exceeded previous highs not seen since 2008. The resulting shortage in product has translated to strong demand for our homes," Hahn said. In all, 11 homes in the community, which is across the street from the Jack Nicklaus-designed Breckenridge Golf Club and just a mile from downtown Breckenridge, should start this year.
The three-bedroom homes were designed with both full-time and seasonal residents in mind. The homes feature open floor plans with expansive windows affording expansive views of the Breckenridge Ski Resort, the Blue River and surrounding open space. Vaulted ceilings and spacious outdoor areas make the homes ideal for entertaining. Gas fireplaces and radiant heat are included for comfortable living, and natural stone accents, oak flooring and knotty alder cabinetry are featured throughout.
Kitchens with premium Bosch appliances, shaker-style cabinetry, granite countertops and large islands have been created for family gatherings and entertaining experiences. Located on a pristine half-mile stretch of the Blue River and framed by open space, The Shores exemplifies the best of mountain living. Prices range from just over $1 million to $1.7 million.
Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate is marketing the homes. More information is available at www.shoresbreckenridge.com.
About Meriwether Companies
Meriwether Companies is a Boulder-based real estate investment and development firm focusing on luxury hospitality and residential projects in resort markets. Founded in 2010, Meriwether's partnership group is comprised of executives from highly regarded resort firms with over $2 billion of transactional experience as principals. Meriwether currently has ten projects and over $300 million in planned development in Lake Tahoe, Steamboat, Telluride, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Fredericksburg, Texas and Costa Rica. For more information, visit www.meriwetherco.com or contact Noah Hahn at Nhahn@meriwetherco.com or 310-487-5335 (tel:(310)%20487-
About Pathfinder Partners, LLC
Headquartered in San Diego, Pathfinder Partners was founded by Lorne Polger and Mitch Siegler in 2006 to invest in distressed, opportunistic and value-add real estate. Pathfinder has acquired or sold over $1 billion in assets. In addition to seeking opportunities to add value by providing liquidity to selling financial institutions, liquidating funds and fatigued owners, Pathfinder also seeks to maximize value through property enhancements, improvements in operations and marketing, property repositioning and other strategies. For more information on Pathfinder, visit www.pathfinderfunds.com or contact Mitch Siegler at msiegler@pathfinderfunds.com or 858-875-4455 (tel:(858)%20875-
About Slifer Smith & Frampton
As a leader in Colorado real estate, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate (SSFRE) knows how to LIVE LOCAL and has helped others do so since 1962. With four Summit County offices and accounting for approximately 15% of annual sales in Summit County, SSFRE knows what it means to be a thriving, local company. Whether you are looking to buy or sell in the resort or mountain real estate market, SSFRE is the go-to firm. SSFRE has formed partnerships and affiliations with Luxury Portfolio International and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, boosting its global presences and solidifying its position as one of the most prestigious and knowledgeable real estate companies in the country. For more information, visit summitgetaways.com or contact Jeff Moore at jmoore@shoresbreckenridge.com or 970-390-2269 (tel:(970)%20390-
