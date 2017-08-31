News By Tag
Peabody Properties' Charlesview Residences named Crime Watch Group of the Year
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Police Commissioner William Evans present the award during National Night Out event.
Charlesview Residences was selected based on a variety of programs offered at its Josephine A. Fiorentino Community Center, including computer and music lessons for youth, wellness classes for seniors, and English as a second language for the immigrant population living in the Allston-Brighton community.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Boston Police Commissioner William Evans were on hand to present the certificate of honor to Charlesview, Inc. Executive Director Jo-Ann Barbour and Resident Services Manager Misty Pisani, as well as meet community residents. The day also featured free barbecue, ice cream, kids' activities and music, as well as an outdoor screening of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
Charlesview Residences was recognized for "exemplifying the working relationship the Boston Police Department strives to attain with the communities it serves." The citation further lauds Charlesview's "outstanding commitment" to "improve the quality of life for their residents and the surrounding community."
National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
"What an honor to be recognized for the exceptional programs we consistently aim to offer to improve the quality of life for all," said Barbour. "We are incredibly proud of our staff for all they've done to contribute to this achievement,"
About Peabody Properties, Inc.
Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 11,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector. Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing. Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked in the top 50 on the 2016 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
Photo caption (left to right): Michael Flaherty, City Councilor at Large; Paul Russell, District 14 Police Captain; Mark Ciommo, City Councilor; Kevin Honan, State Representative;
