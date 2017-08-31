 
News By Tag
* Home health coding
* Home Health Coding Training
* Home Health Coding Course
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bedford
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31

Libman Education Releases Comprehensive Home Health Coding Package

Written by nationally recognized home health coding expert Joan L. Usher
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Home health coding
Home Health Coding Training
Home Health Coding Course

Industry:
Education

Location:
Bedford - Massachusetts - US

BEDFORD, Mass. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- To help coders master ICD-10 coding for home health agencies, Libman Education has released the Comprehensive Home Health Coding Package. Authored by Joan L. Usher, a nationally recognized expert in home health coding and AHIMA Approved ICD-10-CM trainer, the package includes updated versions of two home health coding courses: ICD-10 for Home Health Providers and Understanding Case Mix and ICD-10 Coding for Home Health.

"The package provides the training for home health organizations to code successfully," said course author Joan L. Usher, BS, RHIA, COS-C, ACE. "In ICD-10 for Home Health Providers, students receive instruction on use of ICD-10 codes and guidelines, as well as specific guidance for assigning codes to diagnoses common in the home health setting. In Understanding Case Mix and ICD-10 Coding for Home Health, students learn how to apply case mix methodology, including the coding specificity and laterality affect reimbursement."

The Comprehensive Home Health Coding Package is for Home Health Agency staff responsible for documentation and coding:

• Staff clinicians (nurse, therapists)
• Quality improvement (QI) and/or performance improvement (PI) staff
• Nurse coders (RN and LPN)
• Coders (CPC, CCS)
• Intake Department / Liaison Staff
• Hospital staff with post acute care responsibilities
• New clinical managers
• HIM professionals including coders
• Billing Staff

For more about the Comprehensive Home Health Coding Package, visit http://www.libmaneducation.com/store/Home-Health-Coding-C...

ABOUT LIBMAN EDUCATION
Libman Education Inc. is a leading provider of training for the healthcare workforce. Libman Education offers self-paced online courses designed and developed by leading industry experts in Health Information Management (HIM) and Medical Record Coding. Courseware is designed for individuals as well as health care providers and institutions, public and private workforce development training programs, and professional and volunteer associations interested in preparing their employees and members for the challenges facing the HIM workforce.
http://www.libmaneducation.com

Contact
Stephen Halbrook
shalbrook@libmaneducation.com
End
Libman Education PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share