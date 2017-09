Libman Education Releases Comprehensive Home Health Coding Package

Written by nationally recognized home health coding expert Joan L. Usher

Contact

Stephen Halbrook

shalbrook@libmaneducation.com Stephen Halbrook

End

-- To help coders master ICD-10 coding for home health agencies, Libman Education has released the. Authored by Joan L. Usher, a nationally recognized expert in home health coding and AHIMA Approved ICD-10-CM trainer, the package includes updated versions of two home health coding courses:and"The package provides the training for home health organizations to code successfully,"said course author Joan L. Usher, BS, RHIA, COS-C, ACE. "In, students receive instruction on use of ICD-10 codes and guidelines, as well as specific guidance for assigning codes to diagnoses common in the home health setting. In, students learn how to apply case mix methodology, including the coding specificity and laterality affect reimbursement."Theis for Home Health Agency staff responsible for documentation and coding:• Staff clinicians (nurse, therapists)• Quality improvement (QI) and/or performance improvement (PI) staff• Nurse coders (RN and LPN)• Coders (CPC, CCS)• Intake Department / Liaison Staff• Hospital staff with post acute care responsibilities• New clinical managers• HIM professionals including coders• Billing StaffFor more about the, visit http://www.libmaneducation.com/ store/Home-Health- Coding-C... Libman Education Inc. is a leading provider of training for the healthcare workforce. Libman Education offers self-paced online courses designed and developed by leading industry experts in Health Information Management (HIM) and Medical Record Coding. Courseware is designed for individuals as well as health care providers and institutions, public and private workforce development training programs, and professional and volunteer associations interested in preparing their employees and members for the challenges facing the HIM workforce.