Libman Education Releases Comprehensive Home Health Coding Package
Written by nationally recognized home health coding expert Joan L. Usher
"The package provides the training for home health organizations to code successfully,"
The Comprehensive Home Health Coding Package is for Home Health Agency staff responsible for documentation and coding:
• Staff clinicians (nurse, therapists)
• Quality improvement (QI) and/or performance improvement (PI) staff
• Nurse coders (RN and LPN)
• Coders (CPC, CCS)
• Intake Department / Liaison Staff
• Hospital staff with post acute care responsibilities
• New clinical managers
• HIM professionals including coders
• Billing Staff
ABOUT LIBMAN EDUCATION
Libman Education Inc. is a leading provider of training for the healthcare workforce. Libman Education offers self-paced online courses designed and developed by leading industry experts in Health Information Management (HIM) and Medical Record Coding. Courseware is designed for individuals as well as health care providers and institutions, public and private workforce development training programs, and professional and volunteer associations interested in preparing their employees and members for the challenges facing the HIM workforce.
Contact
Stephen Halbrook
shalbrook@libmaneducation.com
