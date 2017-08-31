News By Tag
Olababy Donates to Help Create a 'Positive' Baby Shower Experience
Olababy partners with blogger, Positively Oakes to shower moms in need
Oakes is holding a "Positively Oakes Baby Shower," on Sunday, September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles. The fourth event hosted by Oakes, in an effort to bring expecting mothers information and products needed to begin their journey through motherhood. To support these nearly one hundred new moms, Olababy has donated their Feeding + Training Spoon set for each mother in attendance.
"It's our goal to bring moms in need the necessary products for welcoming, nurturing and caring for their soon-to-be little ones," says Jessica Oakes. "For our goodie bags, we've teamed up with the brands that care about new moms and truly want to make a difference in lives."
The Idaho-based motherhood and lifestyle blogger hosted her first "Positively Baby Shower" in May of 2016 in Boise, ID where fifty moms attended. Oakes wanted to create an event to spoil new and expecting mothers in need and give them a baby shower complete with lunch, games, and giveaways. Since the initial baby shower's success, Oakes has hosted "Positively Baby Showers" in Utah and New York.
Supporting the little ones and their parents is a core value of Olababy. Paul Wang, co-founder of the brand commented, "Just one less item to buy, can make a huge difference to these mothers. Feeding is an incredible, initial bonding experience between parent and baby and we are so fortunate to help facilitate that." The Feeding + Training Spoon set is part of Olababy's line of safe and innovative products designed to foster growth.
