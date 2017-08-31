 
News By Tag
* Baby
* Donation
* Feeding
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Portland
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31

Olababy Donates to Help Create a 'Positive' Baby Shower Experience

Olababy partners with blogger, Positively Oakes to shower moms in need
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Baby
Donation
Feeding

Industry:
Family

Location:
Portland - Oregon - US

Subject:
Partnerships

PORTLAND, Ore. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Olababy (https://www.olababy.us/), designer and manufacturer of baby feeding products, is partnering with Jessica Oakes, blogger at Positively Oakes (http://www.positivelyoakes.com/), to give new and expecting moms a helping hand as they prepare for the arrival of their little ones.

Oakes is holding a "Positively Oakes Baby Shower," on Sunday, September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles. The fourth event hosted by Oakes, in an effort to bring expecting mothers information and products needed to begin their journey through motherhood. To support these nearly one hundred new moms, Olababy has donated their Feeding + Training Spoon set for each mother in attendance.

"It's our goal to bring moms in need the necessary products for welcoming, nurturing and caring for their soon-to-be little ones," says Jessica Oakes. "For our goodie bags, we've teamed up with the brands that care about new moms and truly want to make a difference in lives."

The Idaho-based motherhood and lifestyle blogger hosted her first "Positively Baby Shower" in May of 2016 in Boise, ID where fifty moms attended. Oakes wanted to create an event to spoil new and expecting mothers in need and give them a baby shower complete with lunch, games, and giveaways. Since the initial baby shower's success, Oakes has hosted "Positively Baby Showers" in Utah and New York.

Supporting the little ones and their parents is a core value of Olababy. Paul Wang, co-founder of the brand commented, "Just one less item to buy, can make a huge difference to these mothers. Feeding is an incredible, initial bonding experience between parent and baby and we are so fortunate to help facilitate that." The Feeding + Training Spoon set is part of Olababy's line of safe and innovative products designed to foster growth.

About Olababy

Olababy (https://www.olababy.us/) is a Portland-based designer of baby feeding products focused on using the safest materials and most innovative designs to benefit baby. With their primary focus on benefiting the little ones, Olababy is also dedicated in supporting parents in their local Portland community and across the nation in any capacity they can.

About Positively Oakes

Positively Oakes (http://www.positivelyoakes.com/) is a motherhood and lifestyle blog started by Jessica Oakes in 2012. Jess shares about her journey through life as a mother blogging about everything from family to style to home décor. She began the "Positively Baby Shower" in 2016 as a way to give back and support mothers in her community.

Contact
Alex Easland
alex@amebamarketing.com
***@amebamarketing.com
End
Source:Olababy Inc.
Email:***@amebamarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Baby, Donation, Feeding
Industry:Family
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share