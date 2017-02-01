 
EDRM Conference Focuses on TAR Best Practices

Multidisciplinary effort includes judges, TAR experts, attorneys and e-discovery practitioners
 
 
DURHAM, N.C. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- EDRM, the leading standards organization for the e-discovery market at the Duke Law Center for Judicial Studies, will hold the "TAR Best Practices" conference this week. The goal of the conference is to agree on best practices for the bar and judiciary relating to technology assisted review (TAR), using the EDRM framework and guidelines developed by the active EDRM TAR project team (http://www.edrm.net/2017/02/edrm-launching-new-tar-standards-project/) as guides.

The conference will take place September 7-8, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia. Details are available on the EDRM website (https://judicialstudies.duke.edu/conferences/upcoming-conferences/technology-assisted-review-tar-best-practices/).

"There is a growing consensus among the bench and bar that the TAR e-discovery technology is reliable, less costly and more effective than manual review" says Jim Waldron, Director of EDRM. "Our multidisciplinary approach to developing TAR best practices has support and active participation of more than 100 leading litigators, corporate legal counsel, TAR experts, service providers and members of the judiciary, sharing perspectives and forging agreement on best practices."

Tony Scott, former U.S. Federal Chief Information Officer (CIO) and former CIO at Microsoft, will deliver a keynote address.

Panel discussions will address definitions and practical questions about the use of TAR, the cases and circumstances best suited for the use of TAR, and evaluating the reliability of various technologies and methods.  The TAR team expects to incorporate conference discussion content into a draft of TAR best practices and protocols, to advance the use of TAR in e-discovery.

About EDRM

The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test data sets to improve electronic discovery and information governance. Member individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations actively contribute to the direction of EDRM. In 2016, EDRM became part of the Center for Judicial Studies at Duke Law School. EDRM expands the center's efforts to provide educational and professional resources in electronic discovery and information governance in support of its mission to promote a better understanding of the judicial process and generate ideas for improving the administration of justice. Visit EDRM.net to become a member. To learn more about the Duke Law Center for Judicial Studies, visit https://law.duke.edu/judicialstudies.

