Tanger Outlets Fort Worth To Host Job Fair This Thursday, Sept 7

Tanger Outlets Expected to Create 900 Full-Time and Part-Time Jobs

TO logo

Contact

Barbara Buzzell

***@buzzellco.com Barbara Buzzell

End

-- Tanger Outlets will be hosting a job fair on Thursday, Sept 7 for the new Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth, TX, which is scheduled to open on October 27. The new Tanger center is expected to create 900 full-time and part-time jobs prior to Tanger Outlets Fort Worth's grand opening.Tanger Outlets Fort Worth plans to open more than 75 upscale brands. Outlet retailers that will make up the new center include: H&M, Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, Children's Place, Nike, Levi's, Banana Republic, Express, Guess, Restoration Hardware and many more.The job fair is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes. For more information and current list of open positions, visit tangeroutlet.com/fortworth/careersThursday, September 7, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PMThe Speedway Club3545 Lone Star Circle,Fort Worth, TX 76177Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 43 upscale outlet shopping centers and one additional center currently under construction. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.8 million square feet, leased to over 3,100 stores which are operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 36 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 188 million shoppers annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com