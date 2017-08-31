News By Tag
Tanger Outlets Fort Worth To Host Job Fair This Thursday, Sept 7
Tanger Outlets Expected to Create 900 Full-Time and Part-Time Jobs
Tanger Outlets Fort Worth plans to open more than 75 upscale brands. Outlet retailers that will make up the new center include: H&M, Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, Children's Place, Nike, Levi's, Banana Republic, Express, Guess, Restoration Hardware and many more.
The job fair is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes. For more information and current list of open positions, visit tangeroutlet.com/
WHEN: Thursday, September 7, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
WHERE: The Speedway Club
3545 Lone Star Circle,
Fort Worth, TX 76177
SPOKESPERSON AVAILABLE ON SITE THURSDAY
About Tanger Outlets:
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 43 upscale outlet shopping centers and one additional center currently under construction. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.8 million square feet, leased to over 3,100 stores which are operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 36 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 188 million shoppers annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com
DROPBOX link to renderings and Job Fair flyer:
All Renderings Courtesy of Tanger Outlets
https://www.dropbox.com/
Contact
Barbara Buzzell
***@buzzellco.com
End
