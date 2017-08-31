News By Tag
* Citrus
* Fruit
* Produce
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pro Citrus Network Expands Their Year-Round Citrus Offerings Through A Collaboration With SeaView
VISALIA, Calif – September 6, 2017 - Pro Citrus Network, Inc. (PCN), based in Visalia, CA, is pleased to announce they are the exclusive marketer of SeaView Packing Inc.'s citrus. SeaView Packing is a Coachella, CA based grower and packer of citrus that operates out of a state of the art, 31,000 square foot packing, cooling, and storage facility. This collaboration with SeaView allows PCN to have a solid supply of citrus from the desert, which in turn gives them more year-round availability of several commodities including lemons. Allan Dodge, CEO/President of PCN stated, "We are excited to be able to offer our own PCN branded citrus from District 3. We are looking forward to working with SeaView, their history of growing and packing in this district will bring a great value to our customers."
SeaView Packing's President Dennis Jensen stated, "We look forward to working with PCN. Their strength in growing regions other than ours, plus the reputation of their brand made it an easy decision to partner with them."
Jacquie Ediger, Vice President of PCN stated, "Continuing to increase our year-round citrus offerings was key in making the decision to collaborate with SeaView. Being able to offer our customers more year-round high quality citrus items is our focus."
Pro Citrus Network's Variety Availability From All Regions:
Lemons, Year-round; Navels, Year-round; Cara Cara Navels, Domestic:
************************************************************
Pro Citrus Network, headquartered in Visalia, California, was founded in 2004 by industry veterans Allan Dodge, Jacquie Ediger, and Hector Gonzalez. We specialize in providing high quality fresh citrus to the retail and foodservice markets throughout North America as well as other countries around the globe, and strive to be the "go to company" in the fresh citrus category 365 days a year. Our domestic and international family of growers, experienced sales and marketing staff, knowledge of the entire citrus supply chain, and ability to supply the right citrus at the right time ensures that customers' citrus needs are met year-round.
For additional information, please visit: www.pcnbrand.com or contact Jacquie Ediger at jediger@pcnbrand.com / 559-735-3100.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse